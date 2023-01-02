ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IN

Southside Times

Lives Remembered: Southside residents who made an impact in their community before their passing

“The song is ended but the melody lingers on.” — Irving Berlin. In this edition, The Southside Times is not only looking ahead to all 2023 has to offer but reflecting back the past year. Lives Remembered pays tribute to the lives of Southside residents who have passed away in the last year, highlighting a handful of residents who had an impact in their community. From lives taken too soon to leaders who paved the way to a better community for everyone else, the Southside lost many great people in this past year. These community members were chosen to represent different areas of the Southside, with a variety of ways they impacted the lives of those around them. To all of our readers who are going through a loss, we wish you comfort in this hard time.
BEECH GROVE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

First Bober Tea & Mochi Dough in Indiana opens on Carmel’s Main Street

David Tang was searching for a perfect concept for his new business in the Carmel Arts & Design district. “We saw the popularity of the Bober Tea drinks,” Tang said. “We were looking for something with a wider variety of options in that department. Then Mochi donuts are something that I fell in love with in California. I wanted to have a place that combined the two. When I was out in California I tried three or four different places. The Bober Tea & Mochi Dough combination was the best tasting combination that we feel good introducing to our customers.”
CARMEL, IN
wbiw.com

I-65 crash claims life of Noblesville man

JASPER CO. – Wednesday at approximately 9:45 a.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls about a serious injury crash on I-65 southbound near the 230-mile marker. The location of the crash is about 1/4 mile north of S.R. 10 (Demotte/Roselawn exit). A preliminary investigation by Trooper Willian...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a child was shot Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened in the 200 block of Berwick Avenue around 8 a.m. Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. Police said the child was alert and talking at the time of transport...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

INDOT digs ‘huge’ hole on 465 to repair and prevent pothole

INDIANAPOLIS — A usual slow spot for drivers has been even worse the last few days as westbound I-465 right by Allisonville Road has been down to one lane since Wednesday. The closures have created significant delays, especially during morning and afternoon rush hours. INDOT said the reason for the closure is a surprise pothole […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis airport plans 3 new restaurants in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new restaurants will be opening at the Indianapolis International Airport this year, while two other existing restaurants will expand. HotBox Pizza will make its airport debut this spring in Civic Plaza, adding to its 22 existing locations throughout central Indiana. This summer, Circle City Beer Garden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN

