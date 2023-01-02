Read full article on original website
KTBS
Police: 2 shot on Kennedy Dr. near Shreveport airport
SHREVEPORT, Hope Public Schools to host community meeting to discuss 5-year plan La. - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Kennedy and Mayfield just east of the Shreveport Regional Airport. Police reports two victims have been taken by ambulance to Ochsner...
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Caddo 911 logs show a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say two male victims suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The two males were walking...
KSLA
Shooting reported near Shreveport Regional Airport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a reported shooting near the airport in Shreveport Thursday afternoon. It happened Jan. 5 just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Kennedy Drive and Hollywood Avenue near the Shreveport Regional Airport. At least six units with the Shreveport Police Department initially responded, according to Caddo Parish dispatch records. At least six medical units with the Shreveport Fire Department also responded.
Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder
On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
KSLA
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people, all adults, to the hospital. The victims showed up in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Caddo 911 dispatch record show. “We are still looking...
KSLA
Neighbors frustrated by a recent spate of crime in Bossier City’s Cumberland area
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Frustrated neighbors are reacting to documented recent violent crime in a neighborhood not far from Margaritaville Casino. A week ago, a home invasion. A few weeks before that, a drug-related triple shooting. And a couple weeks before that, a shootout with bullets striking a...
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
ktalnews.com
Missing elderly woman from Bossier City found safe
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department says that a missing elderly woman has been found safe. BCPD put out a release Wednesday night asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old woman who had walked away from her home. Less than 3 hours later, they announced that she was found.
KSLA
1 firefighter injured battling restaurant blaze in Minden; owner hopes to rebuild
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The owner of a seafood restaurant is hoping to rebuild his business after a blaze took it away, while a firefighter is in the hospital after battling that same blaze on Friday, Jan. 6. The fire reduced Dorcheat Seafood & Grill to a pile of...
Shreveport Shooting Sends Three to the Hospital
On Tuesday (1/3/23) evening three adults walked up to local law enforcement headquarters all suffering from gunshot injuries. The three individuals all seemed to be victims of the same shooting. They showed up to the front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Shreveport Police...
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
KTBS
Caddo coroner revises 2022 homicide count
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021's modern-day record high of 91 slayings. The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who died Dec. 31 after being shot. He was listed...
Ellerbe Road Power Outage Caused by Drunk Driver Crash
Ellerbe Road at the intersection of Highway 175 is completely closed due to a major crash that also caused a power outage in the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that a St. Landry Parish man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.
KTBS
Villa Norte shooting victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot and killed in north Shreveport late Sunday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jeremiah Kelly, 19, of Shreveport, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds just after 6 p.m. at the Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton Street. That runs north off North Hearne Avenue just west of North Market Street.
KSLA
Applebee’s staff feeds and comforts elderly woman reported missing
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After being reported missing for several hours, Maria Montalvo was found at an Applebee’s in Bossier City located on Airline Drive. When Montalvo walked into the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m., she spoke little English and asked for water and tacos, so the staff took care of her.
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
KTBS
Behind the Badge: The best of the men and women in law enforcement
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe shines the spotlight on The best of the men and women in law enforcement. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the...
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
