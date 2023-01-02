BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.

DAVIE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO