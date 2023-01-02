Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
WXII 12
Three major Triad police departments see homicides down for 2022 compared to 2021
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem police departments are hoping some trends they saw in crime last year, continue into 2023. Homicide numbers were down for the three major cities in the Piedmont Triad. “Even though we have more people out to those pre-pandemic levels, more cars...
Nicholas Snead found submerged in his car in Greensboro creek, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 20-year-old Nicholas Snead of High Point was found submerged in a car off a heavily traveled road Friday, according to Greensboro police. The car was discovered in Buffalo Creek right by a busy section of Wendover Avenue near South Holden Road in the afternoon. Greensboro Police...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro grocery store robbed at gunpoint
A grocery store on West Meadowview Road formerly known as Save A Lot was robbed. Greensboro police are searching for the suspect.
WXII 12
Standoff ended on Tilden Nursery Road in Lexington, one person in custody
LEXINGTON, N.C. — More than four hours after police arrived at Tilden Nursery Road, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has someone in custody. Officers were called to a home in Lexington around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon after a report of shots fired. They spoke to the homeowner at the...
Grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a grocery store Thursday night. Police said a man walked into a grocery store formerly known as Save A Lot on 429 West Meadowview Road with a handgun demanding cash before running off. Investigators described the...
WXII 12
'I was distraught and in disbelief that it happened': Walmart says it's aware of skimmer issue at store in Elkin, NC
ELKIN, N.C. — A Piedmont Triad woman said she believes she was a victim of a skimmer after she went shopping at a Walmart in Elkin, North Carolina. This comes after High Point police had reported on Wednesday that there was a skimmer at two Walmart stores in the city. About $100,000 were stolen, authorities had estimated.
WXII 12
Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
Car crashes into Costco in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a vehicle has crashed into the Costco on West Wendover Avenue Thursday. WFMY News 2 crews were not allowed on the property because it is privately owned and crews couldn't find immediate damage to the wholesale retailer. This story is developing. MORE WAYS...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run
BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.
Gun found at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found at Ragsdale High School in Jamestown Thursday. Deputies said a school resource officer reported a student tried to enter the high school around 9:13 a.m. but was stopped by school staff after triggering the body scanner alert.
Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
Jan. 6 Capitol attack: Two years later, here's what's happening with 6 Triad suspects
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Friday marks two years after the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks. A total of six people from the Triad were identified and arrested in connection with that day. Here's the latest on their court proceedings and where they are now. 1. Matthew Wood from Reidsville. Wood pleaded...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
Alamance Burlington schools discuss bus safety following hoax 911 calls
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance Burlington parents and school staff are puzzled after a bizarre turn of events involving fake 911 calls about shootings on school buses. Around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Alamance County communications started getting calls about shootings on school buses. Sheriff's deputies quickly pulled over school buses...
Retired detectives look at cold cases to find fresh leads
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A team of retired investigators in Statesville has started a new effort to look at unsolved cases. They will review reports and evidence connected to cases while looking for fresh leads. The first case the detectives are tackling is the homicide of Ethel Weaver on Jan....
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man used lucky numbers to win $25,000 a year for life
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fagervik Jr., of Winston-Salem, played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that hold a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize. “I always play our wedding anniversary and birthdays,” he said. Click...
Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence. Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire […]
Triad detention officer returns to work after being attacked by inmate
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad detention officer returned to work Wednesday, months after getting attacked by an inmate. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says Matthew West attacked two jail officers in August. Now, one of them is back. The officer was sent to a hospital for a brain...
