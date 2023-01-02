ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Car crashes into Costco in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police confirm a vehicle has crashed into the Costco on West Wendover Avenue Thursday. WFMY News 2 crews were not allowed on the property because it is privately owned and crews couldn't find immediate damage to the wholesale retailer. This story is developing. MORE WAYS...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro families search for answers in unsolved homicides

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Community Grassroot organizations are working to help police curb violence and solve homicides around Guilford County. Qumara Lee told FOX8 that people need to help and not solely put unsolved homicides on the backs of police. “Stop calling the individuals a snitch that gives information to the police. Stop calling them […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem man critically injured in drive-by shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Officers responded to the shooting on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place, near Kimberley Park, around 2 a.m. Wednesday. According to police, the man was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

