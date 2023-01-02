ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLive.com

Michigan State reserve running back enters the transfer portal

After a resurgent season, Elijah Collins is looking to finish his college career at a different school. The Michigan State fifth-year senior running back entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Wednesday. He graduated in December and has one season of eligibility remaining due to the extra year the NCAA granted athletes in 2020 amid the pandemic.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

‘Damar Hamlin University’: D’Andre Swift, Jerry Jacobs go way back with injured Bill

ALLEN PARK -- Jerry Jacobs. Cornerback. Damar Hamlin University. OK, so he hasn’t quite worked out the wording yet. But when the Detroit Lions cornerback steps up to the NBC cameras to tape his video introduction for the starting lineups against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, Jacobs wants the whole world to know exactly who he’s playing for that night.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions vs. Packers pick can net a $1,250 Caesars bonus with code MLIVEFULL

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and they’re giving all new members first-bet insurance worth up to...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
MLive.com

Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays

Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever signs minor-league deal with Rangers

Former Detroit Tigers right-handed reliever Kyle Funkhouser has signed a minor-league deal with the Texas Rangers, FanSided.com reported on Thursday. Funkhouser, who turns 29 in March, pitched well out of the Tigers’ pen in 2021 but missed all of last season with a shoulder injury. He was designated for assignment and released in November.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions upgrading their playing surface at Ford Field

ALLEN PARK -- As criticism mounts over poor field conditions at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are replacing their synthetic turf this month. They are using another artificial surface called CORE monofilament FieldTurf, which is believed to be a better, safer playing surface. The Lions were initially scheduled to resurface...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Enter our weekly contest: Make your Lions-Packers picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize

Think you know Detroit Lions football? Prove it by playing the MLive Prop Bet Showdown!. Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Lions game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lions FB Jason Cabinda returns to practice, DeShon Elliott suited up too

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have inched a little closer toward full health, with fullback Jason Cabinda returning to practice on Thursday afternoon. Cabinda has been battling a knee injury after missing the first eight games of the season because of an ankle injury. With that, the only players...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

For untested Lions, red-hot Jared Goff just might hold the key against Green Bay

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions have one of the youngest rosters in the league. When they crushed Chicago last weekend to take their improbable playoff chase to the final hour of the regular season, they started not one, not two, not even three, but four rookies on their defense. A fifth, Josh Paschal, racked up two sacks off the bench. That was surpassed by only James Houston, who now leads all rookies everywhere in sacks. None of which accounts for Aidan Hutchinson, who is on the very short list for defensive rookie of the year.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers’ Matthew Boyd sees best days ahead of him

Matthew Boyd will turn 32 next month, which may seem hard to believe if the image of the left-hander imprinted in your memory is still stuck in 2016. That was Boyd’s first time as a regular in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation and the last time the club seriously competed for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy