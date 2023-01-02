ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activists speak on the first homicide of the new year

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
Baltimore experienced 334 homicides in 2022, and less than 24 hours into 2023, Baltimore police are investigating the first homicide of the new year.

Police say it’s a double shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old girl and injured a man.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police were called to North Glover Street for reports of a shooting. Once they got there, they found a 17-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, she later died at a local hospital.

Soon after, police got a call about a 31-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds who had also been shot in the 700 block of North Glover Street.

In 2022, Baltimore surpassed 300 homicides for the eighth year in a row, and kids weren’t exempt. One of the last homicides of 2022 was a 7-year-old boy, and now in 2023, young people are still falling victim to gun violence.

However, activists say there’s still time to make Baltimore better in the new year.

"All cuts look bad before they get better. All hope is never lost for as long as there's a band of people that are united for the common cause to bring peace and harmony to the area," said Abdul Salam Muhammad, an activist.

East Baltimore resident Javier believes the city should provide more resources to struggling families so they can find a way out of poverty and better their lives.

"If there were opportunities, and jobs, and training programs for them to actually get skilled. I think crime would basically go down immediately," said the East Baltimore resident.

