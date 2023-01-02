Hanif Kureishi, a British novelist and screenwriter, says he remains in the hospital, unable to move his arms or legs, after suffering a near-death experience last month. The 68-year-old “My Beautiful Laundrette” writer updated fans in a lengthy Twitter thread Friday, detailing a scary fall he said occurred at his Rome apartment on Dec. 26. He described feeling dizzy after a walk — and waking up in a “pool of blood” with his wife by his side. “I believed I was dying,” the 1986 Oscar nominee wrote. “I believed I had three breaths left.” Kureishi continued that he cannot scratch his nose,...

