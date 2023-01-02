ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spindale, NC

'Bringing home a million dollars': North Carolina man wins Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

A North Carolina man became the Powerball's first millionaire of 2023 at midnight New Year's Day winning $1 million.

Gary Krigbaum of Spindale won the large prize during ABC's broadcast of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023."

According to NC Education lottery, Krigbaum's daughter, Sarah Day, represented him at the Times Square event and accepted the prize on his behalf.

"Dad, Dad, I'm bringing home a million dollars," Day said.

After entering into a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery, Krigbaum won the trip to Times Square as well as a chance in the $1 million drawing. He was one of 29 Powerball players selected nationally.

Later during the event he was chosen out of 5 players to get an entry in the $1 million drawing. Lottery officials say, shortly after midnight the "NC" ball came up in the drawing and Krigbaum won the $1 million prize.

"I don't know what to say," Day said." I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs."

Seven other North Carolinians also won a VIP trip for two to New York City for the event and spent New Year's weekend in Times Square.

ABC11 Eyewitness News

