ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tiebreaker Scenarios for AFC Teams Heading Into Week 18

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xP2KU_0k0bD0hB00

With just one week left before the start of the playoffs, here’s how things are shaping up in the AFC.

As the NFL barrels toward the postseason, there were multiple results on Sunday that drastically shifted the playoff picture in the AFC. None were more impactful than the Patriots taking down the Dolphins to move back into possession of the final wild-card spot, along with the Jets’ loss to the Seahawks to eliminate New York from contention.

New England had lost four of its past five games before notching a 23–21 home victory over Miami, improving its record to 8–8 on the season. Now, Bill Belichick and the Patriots control their own destiny and can secure a playoff spot with a win next week at Buffalo.

Of course, the rest of the postseason scenarios for the AFC are not quite so simple. Here’s a look at the current playoff picture, and what each of the teams on the bubble need to do next week to get into the field.

1. Chiefs (13–3)

2. Bills (12–3)

3. Bengals (11–4)

4. Jaguars (8–8) : This one is simple: the Jaguars and Titans will play for the AFC South title on Sunday. Jacksonville has won four straight, including a 36–22 win at Tennessee in Week 14.

5. Ravens (10–5)

6. Chargers (10–6)

7. Patriots (8–8) : New England needs to win at Buffalo on Sunday to clinch a postseason berth. Should the Patriots lose, the Dolphins would get in with a win over the Jets.

In the hunt:

8. Dolphins (8–8) : Miami needs to beat the Jets at home on Sunday, combined with a Patriots loss to the Bills.

9. Steelers (7–8) : The Steelers are still alive, but need a lot of help to leap into the field. Combined with wins over the Ravens in Week 17 and the Browns in Week 18, they’ll need both the Dolphins and Patriots to lose next Sunday to secure the No. 7 seed.

10. Titans (7–9) : If the Titans beat Jacksonville, they’d become just the fourth team in NFL history to win their division with a losing record.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot

Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement

The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Terrible Miami Dolphins situation revealed

After suffering its fifth-consecutive loss last week against the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins now find themselves facing an absolute must-win game against the New York Jets with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. But unfortunately for Miami, the team won’t have its starting quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, and it might not have backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, either.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Stadium Announcement

The Ravens won't be leaving M&T Bank Stadium anytime soon. On Wednesday, the Ravens announced that their new stadium lease was approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. They'll be staying in Baltimore through the 2037 season. Sashi Brown, the president of the Ravens, released a statement on this...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Two Key Defensive Starters out for Steelers Ahead of Browns Game

For the second straight day, a pair of impact players on the defensive side of the football did not practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cleveland Browns take on the Steelers in week 18, and Pittsburgh has a playoff shot alive. Injuries could be a factor ... Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About NFL Schedule

Adam Schefter provided an update on how the NFL may handle the schedule. Appearing on Thursday's First Take, via The Comeback, the ESPN NFL insider said he doesn't believe the league will resume Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They stopped playing after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

122K+
Followers
46K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy