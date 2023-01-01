ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Report: QB Teddy Bridgewater believed to sustain broken finger vs. Patriots

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater got his second start of the season against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he left the game in the third quarter.

The broadcast continued to show Bridgewater in the blue medical tent with sideline reporter Evan Washburn explaining that the training staff was trying to stint the injury. However, he wasn’t able to return, leaving the game to rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson.

After the game, Pro Football Talk reported that Bridgewater is believed to have sustained a broken finger on his throwing hand. This injury will likely keep him out for the rest of the regular season and potentially the remainder of the year if they make the postseason.

With Tua Tagovailoa still in concussion protocol, Miami will probably have Thompson start against the New York Jets in Week 18. They may also sign a quarterback before the game, as they worked two out prior to the weekend.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damar Hamlin charity gets donation from Patriots owner Robert Kraft

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is joining the NFL community in donating to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive charity in McKees Rocks. Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced the 24-year-old defensive back went into cardiac arrest and had to have his heartbeat restored on the football field.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shannon Sharpe was rudely interrupted by Skip Bayless during heartfelt speech about Damar Hamlin on 'Undisputed'

Shannon Sharpe returned to FS1’s Undisputed on Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s show, with the world speculating as to the Hall of Famer’s absence. Was it due to a protest over Skip Bayless’s awful tweet after Damar Hamlin collapsed on Monday night? That’s what viewers wondered, and on Wednesday, they got an answer from Sharpe himself.
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star LB TJ Capers names his top five schools

Elite linebacker recruit TJ Capers is the No. 7 recruit in the junior class. Capers is the No. 2 player in Florida and the No. 2 edge rusher in the class of 2024. Capers considers Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Colorado, and USC to be his top five schools. Capers has received an invitation to the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

RUMOR: former SEC quarterback visiting Ohio State

The transfer portal madness has just begun and the Ohio State Buckeyes will no doubt heat up on that trail now that its season has now officially come to a close. Ohio State added Ja’Had Carter, a safety from Syracuse, as well as a kicker from the Mid-American Conference, and a long snapper from Arizona State. But they are by no means lighting up that area of recruiting.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Veteran defender pens farewell to Notre Dame

Cornerback Tariq Bracy has been a mainstay in Notre Dame’s secondary the last five seasons. Debuting in the unbeaten regular season of 2018, Bracy saw action in seven games that first fall in South Bend. Those were the first of 49 games he appeared in from 2018-2022, recording 154 tackles, a pair of interceptions and three fumble recoveries along the way.
NOTRE DAME, IN
RadarOnline

NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy could set 2 49ers rookie records vs. Cardinals

Brock Purdy’s unlikely run as the 49ers’ starting quarterback could culminate in a pair of broken records in the team’s season finale against the Cardinals. Last week Purdy had a chance to break the franchise record for touchdown passes by a rookie. The record belongs to Tom Owen, who tossed 10 TDs in his 1974 rookie campaign. Purdy with his pair of TD passes against the Raiders tied Owen. He’ll need just one vs. Arizona to break the record. Purdy has two TD passes in every game since he took over for Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks go 1-2 (with trade) after C.J. Stroud's coronation

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s performance against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl — he completed 15 of 21 passes for 321 yards, five touchdown passes to five different receivers, and no interceptions — should easily solidify his status as the first player selected in the 2023 draft. While some teams have expressed concern over Young relatively slight frame (6-foot-0, 194 pounds), he possesses enough of the key attributes to easily overcome that potential deficit when you watch the tape. The Houston Texans should just start sewing those Bryce Young jerseys now.
GEORGIA STATE
