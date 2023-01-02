ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

WSVN-TV

Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence., 
KENDALL, FL
NBC Miami

Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man Found Dead in SUV After Shooting

A death investigation was underway after a man's body was found inside of an SUV in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning following a shooting. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place around 4 a.m. and found the man's body inside of the SUV and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
DAVIE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
CBS Miami

Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead

MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks

MIAMI --  A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
MIAMI, FL

