WSVN-TV
Knife-wielding man shot by officer hospitalized; female victim stabbed and killed
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who stabbed a woman to death has been hospitalized after an officer said he was forced to fire. According to police, they received a call at around 11 p.m. for help in the area of Southwest 200th Terrace and 123rd Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday night.
WSVN-TV
Police conduct death investigation in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood. The crime scene unfolded at the 800th block of Northeast 14th Place, Friday. Authorities said a man was found dead in a car. According to investigators, the incident involved a shooting, and the death appeared...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police shoot man suspected in fatal stabbing
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police shot and critically wounded a man suspected of fatally stabbing a woman in southwest Miami-Dade late Thursday night. Detective Luis Sierra, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said officers responded to 12306 SW 200th Terrace, in the South Miami Heights area, just after 11 p.m.
Home intrusion suspect fatally shot by resident in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI -- An alleged home intruder was shot and killed early Friday by a man who lived at the southwest Miami-Dade residence, police said.The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was initally listed in critical condition but died a short time later, according to police.Police said they were called to a home in the 10640 block of SW 73rd Terrace around 8:30 a.m. for a shooting.When they arrived, they found the home invasion suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.Police aid the man forced his way into the house before being confronted by the resident.It was not clear if the suspect knew the person who lived at the residence.,
WSVN-TV
Armed robbery suspect barricades self in home in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robbery suspect has barricaded themselves in a home. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene of an armed robbery call at around 11 a.m. near the 3400 block of Northwest 30th Street, Friday morning. Once at the scene, deputies met with...
NBC Miami
Death Investigation in Fort Lauderdale After Man Found Dead in SUV After Shooting
A death investigation was underway after a man's body was found inside of an SUV in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning following a shooting. Fort Lauderdale Police said officers responded to the 800 block of Northeast 14th Place around 4 a.m. and found the man's body inside of the SUV and pronounced him dead at the scene. The man's identity was not released.
NBC Miami
Multiple People Injured in Shooting Outside Miami Gardens Restaurant: Police
Multiple people were injured in a shooting Thursday night outside of a restaurant in Miami Gardens, police said. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street, according to Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Gourgue. An altercation started in an unknown location and eventually...
WSVN-TV
Suspect accused of striking and killing driver in Miramar appears in court
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of causing a deadly crash is under arrest. Roberto Santana appeared in court Thursday after police said he struck and killed another driver near Miramar Parkway and University Drive while driving drunk back in July. The investigation determined that he was driving nearly...
Click10.com
Motorcyclist killed in Davie crash, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of State Road 7. According to police, the crash involved a motorcyclist and one vehicle. The motorcyclist was confirmed dead at the scene...
WSVN-TV
BSO investigate shooting in North Lauderdale neighborhood leaving 1 dead
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies gathered in a neighborhood in North Lauderdale for a possible shooting investigation. Officials said police responded to shots fired around 12:30 a.m. where they found one man shot dead in front of a house on the 8200 block of Southwest Fourth Court, Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man attempting robbery in Lauderdale Lakes retail store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shoplifter out of Lauderdale Lakes. Officials released a video of a man who attempted to rob a clothing store before getting locked inside; this incident occurred in December. After realizing he was locked inside, the...
WSVN-TV
BSO arrest suspected shooter who wounded victim in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter who injured a victim has been arrested. Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon. Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared...
Click10.com
BSO IDs woman found dead along Alligator Alley, criminal investigation underway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified the woman whose body was found along Alligator Alley in the far western portion of the county the day prior. Authorities located the body of Ivy Bedell along the southbound lanes near mile marker 42, headed towards...
WSVN-TV
Man who discharged firearm on Palmetto Expressway faces new charge of shooting gun from car
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected of firing shots from a speeding sports car while on the Palmetto Expressway back in December appeared back in court. Nelson Perez-Valdivia on Thursday morning appeared before another judge for an additional charge of firing a gun from a car. The bond in this...
Violent NW Miami-Dade crash, one dead
MIAMI - One person was killed, three others injured, in a violent crash late Wednesday night in northwest Miami-Dade. According to police, a driver heading east on NW 103rd Street and made a left turn at NW 10th Avenue in front of oncoming traffic. The driver and another car collided. The impact caused one of the cars to crash through the fence of a nearby home. One man was killed in the crash and another was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed as stable. A juvenile male and female were taken to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, according to police.
Boy, 10, hurt after mishap with fireworks
MIAMI -- A North Miami Beach boy, 10, was hurt Friday morning in North Miami Beach during some type of mishap with fireworks, according to family and neighbors.The child was airlifted to a local hospital after the incident but information about his condition was not immediately available.Neighbors said the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident, which occurred at a home in the 2100 block of NE 170th Street.The boy was outside when neighbors said they heard a loud boom. "It was like something exploded. The whole neighborhood shook," neighbor Ivana Higgs said. "It was a big bang."The boy then ran in the home and asked his grandparents to call his mother who was at work.A neighbor told CBS 4 that it appeared the boy may have lost several fingers on one hand during the incident and he also suffered injuries to his face, arm and chest.
NBC Miami
‘Don't Have the Words': Family Outraged After No Charges Filed in Fatal Miami Police Shooting
The family of a man shot and killed by Miami police during a confrontation following a traffic stop last year is speaking out after learning the sergeant who fired the fatal shot won't be charged. The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said Sgt. Constant Rosewood was legally justified in the March...
Nearly 8 years after double homicide near Boynton, teen 'lookout' finally sentenced
WEST PALM BEACH ― A man who as a juvenile in 2015 was accused of acting as a lookout in the fatal shootings of two men near Boynton Beach has received a sentence of five years of probation in the incident. Reed Albertson pleaded guilty to one count of...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest man accused of shooting at car in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire on his car, but police were able to place the suspect under arrest. According to City of Miami Police, the incident happened along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, a few blocks from the Shops at Midtown, just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
NBC Miami
FPL Contractor Killed in Electrocution in SW Miami-Dade Identified as 32-Year-Old Man
The Florida Power and Light contractor who died after he was electrocuted in southwest Miami-Dade has been identified as police continued their investigation into the incident. Jorge Hernandez, 32, was a subcontracted line worker who was servicing local power lines in the area of Southwest 107th Avenue and 162nd Street...
