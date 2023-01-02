Read full article on original website
California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet amid ‘bomb cyclone’ storms
California beach town residents woke up Thursday morning to collapsed ocean piers, massive 35-foot waves, tide surges, and widespread flooding.
Report: 4 Hampton Roads cities among best cities for jobs in 2023
Four cities in Hampton Roads have made the list of the best areas for jobs in 2023.
Virginia senator from Chesapeake proposes statewide ban on blue headlights
A Virginia state senator has proposed a total ban blue headlights, a move designed to remove a car modification some see as a dangerous nuisance.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk-bound Ever Forward owner to pay more than $600K for oyster bar restoration following grounding of vessel
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) – The owner of the Ever Forward container ship will have to pay more than $600,000 to restore oyster bars in the area of the Chesapeake Bay where it ran aground last March after a vote Wednesday from Maryland’s Board of Public Works. The board...
SNAP benefits extended for Virginians through January
SNAP benefits for eligible households in Virginia have once again been extended in January, providing assistance for residents in need.
Virginians could receive free, discounted internet through this government program
The Affordable Connectivity Program is a government-funded program helping low-income families pay for internet service, and could even help pay for laptops, tablets or computers.
‘Devastating’: Connecticut state lawmaker killed in crash involving wrong-way driver
Connecticut State Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams was killed in a crash involving a wrong-way driver early Thursday morning.
Virginia man arrested after diaper box filled with fentanyl seized in Wendy’s parking lot
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Those aren’t diapers. Members of the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force and Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor found around 20,000 fentanyl pills along with 3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl in a cardboard diaper box, officials said Thursday. The fentanyl, worth around $1.3 million, was found in a Ford Bronco at […]
