Mike McDaniel has an extremely depressing update on Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is not hopeful for a quick return from Tua Tagovailoa entering the regular season’s final week. The Miami Dolphins (8-8) are enduring one of the biggest team collapses in recent history as a critical Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets (7-9) looms.
Damar Hamlin’s friend gives long-awaited positive update from Cincinnati hospital
In a moment which made football feel like an afterthought, Damar Hamlin’s life hung in the balance. Finally, we’ve received something positive to report about the Bills safety’s health. Damar Hamlin remains sedated and in the ICU in critical condition, so it’s important to state that there...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC
The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
Rams coach Sean McVay calls TV interest 'flattering,' but insists he's not ready to make the jump
Sean McVay isn’t leaving the Los Angeles Rams for a television job. At least, not immediately. McVay, ahead of the Rams’ season finale this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, again shot down rumors that he is interested in joining a TV network as an NFL analyst next season.
John Harbaugh’s non-update on Lamar Jackson’s injury is troubling
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has no idea when Lamar Jackson will return from his injury, giving a frustrating non-update on the star quarterback. When will Lamar Jackson get back in the lineup for the Ravens? No one knows. Literally. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the media on Friday and...
