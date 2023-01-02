ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Steelers considering adding Hall-of-Famer’s son ahead of playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have stayed alive in the playoff hunt and are now looking into adding the son of a Hall-of-Famer ahead of the postseason. Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers looked completely toast in terms of their playoff chances. But as Mike Tomlin looks to avoid the first season of his career in which his team would finish below .500, he’s still on track to avoid that. More importantly, if he does, the Steelers also have a chance at a postseason berth.
Chiefs could lose home field advantage even with No. 1 seed in AFC

The NFL’s proposal for handling the playoffs in light of Monday Night Football’s cancelation means the Chiefs can win the No. 1 seed but not get home field. Roger Goodell and the NFL have proposed a solution to the cancelation of the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. It could have a significant impact on the Chiefs and their pursuit of home field advantage in the AFC.
