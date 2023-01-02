Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Annita G. Cox
EDFORD – Annita G. Cox, 60, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at IU Health Hospice House. Born January 19, 1962, in Bedford, she was the daughter of James Edward and Gail Louise (Speer) Connerley. Annita was self-employed as a beautician. She was an avid sports fan; a big...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lillian “Stubbie” Kimbley
Lillian “Stubbie” Kimbley, 100, of Lawrence County passed away peacefully at her residence on January 5, 2023. Born on September 21, 1922, she was the daughter of Harry and Grace (Hughes) Lee. She married Walter “Bill” Kimbley on December 24, 1945, in Bedford, and he preceded her in death on March 8, 2007.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Ada Delores Stewart
Ada Delores Stewart, 89, of Springville, passed away at 10:30 pm on Wednesday, January 4, 2023,. at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born October 18, 1933, she was the daughter of Curtis and Mildred (Payton) Stevens. She married Grant S. Stewart on July 22, 1950, and he preceded her in death on December 6, 1993. She had been an assembler at RCA and attended Valley Mission Church of the Nazarene and Life Church in Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Brenda Kay (Southern) Cain
Brenda Kay (Southern) Cain, 80, of Bedford, peacefully went to be with the Lord at 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. Born November 29, 1942, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Eugene and Leota (Deckard) Southern. She graduated...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Greg P. Harrell
Greg P. Harrell, 67, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 2, 2023. Born on April 8, 1955, he was the son of Carl and Ella Mae (East) Harrell. Greg retired from the Local 741 Laborer’s Union. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Local 741, and the American Legion Gillen Post #33. Greg was a hard-working man and a dedicated friend to all. To say that he made a positive impact on others would be an understatement.
wbiw.com
MHS’s Mylea Slone named Genius Jock for the month of January
Mylea Slone, a senior at Mitchell High School, has been named the Genius Jock for the month of January, presented by the attorneys at Pittman Law Firm, Greg Pittman and Michelle Woodward. Slone, the daughter of Terry and Teresa Slone, is a member of SADD, Key Club, HOSA, Fresh Start,...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 5, 2023
12:15 p.m. Gable Aker, 34, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 4:21 p.m. Gage Sanders, 28, Avoca, domestic battery, strangulation. 12:34 a.m. A transient was on station seeking assistance. 12:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Becky Skillman Way and 16th Street. 1:02 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: IU Health Bloomington celebrates first baby of 2023
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – IU Health Bloomington congratulates parents Christina and Andrew Ward. of Ellettsville, on the birth of their child, Annalee Gracelynn Ward, on Sunday, Jan. 1. Annalee Gracelynn Ward entered the world at 3:22 am, making her the first New Year’s Baby for the. hospital. She weighs...
wbiw.com
Join local foresters for breakfast at Thornton Park shelter house on Friday, Jan. 13
BEDFORD – Join local foresters for breakfast at the Thornton Park indoor shelter house off Brian Lane Way (north of the Bedford Little Theater) on Friday, January 13 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 am. A good breakfast will be served while several foresters with various backgrounds give short presentations...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss 2023 employee benefits and two new pilot programs
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss new benefits in 2023 for city employees, including two new pilot programs. The new pilot programs include six weeks of paid parental leave and paid Commercial Driver’s License training. In addition to the City’s ongoing...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Terry Wayne Terrell
Terry Wayne Terrell, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022, at his residence. Born April 22, 1954, in Bedford, he was the son of Burl R. and Lois M. (Ratliff) Terrell, Jr. Terry loved riding motorcycles, playing pool, and watching Westerns and NASCAR. He attended Spice Valley Baptist...
wbiw.com
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
wrtv.com
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
wbiw.com
Sheriff Greg Day introduces his leadership team
BEDFORD – Newly elected Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day introduced his leadership team during the commissioners’ meeting Tuesday morning. Serving as Day’s Chief Deputy is Tony Siedl. “His experience and leadership abilities will have a lasting positive effect on our community, the department, and every officer/employee that...
Health department closes Indianapolis food mart after viral video of disturbing conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
wbiw.com
Georgette Jones performing at Mitchell Opera House on January 14
MITCHELL – Georgette Jones will be performing at the beautifully restored Mitchell Opera House on January 14th at 7 p.m. Tamala Georgette Jones was born to the only Hall of Fame husband and wife country artists, George Jones and Tammy Wynette. She’s been singing with one or both parents...
wbiw.com
Wendy Miller elected as NLCS board president, Parsley elected vice president
During a reconstruction session on Thursday, members of the North Lawrence Community Schools board voted to elect Wendy Miller as the new board president, replacing previous president Trent Todd, who did not seek reelection for his seat during November’s election. Miller’s election was a split 4-3 vote, with herself,...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mykayla Adams, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Driving While Suspended Prior. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Matthew Lewandowski, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Invasion of Privacy. No bond was set. Tammy Calderon, 47, of Washington, was arrested for...
Local hospitals welcome their first newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
