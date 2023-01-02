Greg P. Harrell, 67, of Bedford, passed away peacefully at his residence on January 2, 2023. Born on April 8, 1955, he was the son of Carl and Ella Mae (East) Harrell. Greg retired from the Local 741 Laborer’s Union. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Local 741, and the American Legion Gillen Post #33. Greg was a hard-working man and a dedicated friend to all. To say that he made a positive impact on others would be an understatement.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO