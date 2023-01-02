DEERWOOD, Wis. -- Every New Year's Day, three brothers from Deerwood, Wisconsin celebrate their birthdays together.They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.They always celebrated together as kids, and now as adults, the annual celebration continues, but this one is a milestone."It's just special because Jerry's 80, and we're all here yet," said Dick Olson."Glad to make it this far," said Duane Olson.While they're all celebrating their birthdays,...

DEERWOOD, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO