Bulldogs seek stronger second half of their season
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Men’s Hockey team resumes the second half of their season this weekend with a home-and-home series against Bemidji. While the Bulldogs are coming off of an exhibition win against St. Thomas, they now enter the next phase of the season that matters most, working towards post-season opportunities.
Persistent snowfall making removal difficult in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The snow may be pretty as it falls, but clearing it off sidewalks can be another story. “Especially with living on a street that’s only street parking, I just feel like with snow blowers coming through and plowing the snow, it’s just really hard on people that live here to shovel the snow, especially when it’s continuously coming down,” said Duluth resident William Aladeton.
‘Poor’ road conditions challenge Duluth school buses
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - “Poor” road conditions forced some Duluth School District buses to run behind schedule or even skip stops entirely Thursday morning. Depending on where you’re located in Duluth, the city saw between 5 and 9 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.
Running legend announced as keynote speaker for ‘Gearing Up for Grandma’s’ event
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s time to start getting ready for this year’s Grandma’s Marathon. It was announced Wednesday that two-time Grandma’s Marathon champion Dick Beardsley will be the keynote speaker of the “Gearing Up for Grandma’s” event on January 9.
Breezy Point 5K organizers donate $77K to local non-profit
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Organizers of a local 5K presented a massive donation to Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge Wednesday afternoon. More than $77,000 was raised during the Breezy Point 5K on July 14. Wednesday, race organizers presented the funds to the non-profit whose mission is to assist...
NORTHLAND RESOLUTIONS: Putting some money back into your pocket this New Year
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Saving money this new year is a top goal of many Americans and many Northlanders. According to a survey from CNBC, around 31% of Americans want to make a personal budget for the New Year. In Duluth, Scott Wallschlaeger, the President and CEO of...
Solon Springs sees uptick in EMS calls in 2022
SOLON SPRINGS, WI -- Solon Springs Fire Department, a volunteer organization, saw a much larger number of calls in 2022 than normal. “We received 197 medical, first responder, fire, accident, mutual aid, and other community calls in 2022. It’s the most since I’ve been in the department,” said Chief Jonathon Brostowitz, who’s been with the department for 18 years.
Trial begins for Duluth man charged in toddler’s murder
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --After being delayed several times, a Duluth toddler’s murder case is finally getting its day in court. Jordan Carter is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. The boy died in September, 2020. On Tuesday, more than two years later,...
First baby of 2023 born at Essentia St. Mary’s in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN. While many Northlanders may have still been out celebrating New Year’s Eve, two Hayward residents welcomed the first baby of the year at Essentia St. Mary’s just before 2 a.m. The baby boy belonging to Molly and Tommy Danczyk from...
3 brothers born on New Year's Day, but different years, celebrate likely last birthday all together
DEERWOOD, Wis. -- Every New Year's Day, three brothers from Deerwood, Wisconsin celebrate their birthdays together.They're known as the "New Year Trio" because they're each born on January 1, two years apart from each other. Jerry Olson was born in 1943, Duane Olson was born in 1945 and Dick Olson was born in 1947.They always celebrated together as kids, and now as adults, the annual celebration continues, but this one is a milestone."It's just special because Jerry's 80, and we're all here yet," said Dick Olson."Glad to make it this far," said Duane Olson.While they're all celebrating their birthdays,...
3 stabbed at Duluth home, police arrest 2 suspects
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Police have arrested two suspects after they allegedly broke into a Duluth home and stabbed three people early Friday morning. According to Duluth Police, officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Road, between Kenwood and Brainerd avenues, around 3:25 a.m.
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
2 P.M. UPDATE - A 56-year-old Culver man died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. Authorities say...
Testimony continues in trial of Duluth man accused of killing toddler
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - More witnesses took the stand Wednesday in a trial for a Duluth man accused of murdering a toddler. Jordan Carter is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 3-year-old Cameron. Cameron was the son of Carter’s then-fiancée Heather Bouchard. In September...
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
Duluth Police to tackle mental health, gun violence, staffing challenges in 2023
DULUTH, MN. -- On Thursday, Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa and Mayor Larson held a news conference, looking back on a challenging year in public safety and laying out their goals for 2023. “2022 has been marked with success, transitions, and challenges for the Duluth Police Department,” Duluth Police Chief...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
Mayor Paine outlines priorities for 2023 in Superior
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It’s that time of year when many people are starting to think about what they plan to accomplish in the new year. Many elected officials already have a game plan for 2023. Superior Mayor Jim Paine says the past year was a time...
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old woman. Anne Wyatt was last seen in Aitkin County on Jan. 2, 2023. She has not had contact with her family or friends since. Authorities are not sure...
