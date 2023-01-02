ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

New contract for Medicaid operator

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss 2023 employee benefits and two new pilot programs

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss new benefits in 2023 for city employees, including two new pilot programs. The new pilot programs include six weeks of paid parental leave and paid Commercial Driver’s License training. In addition to the City’s ongoing...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana

Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday

The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations

A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy