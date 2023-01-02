Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush will address the Governor and a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly for the annual State of the Judiciary. The formal update on the work of the judicial branch will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in the chamber of the Indiana House of Representatives.
wbiw.com
The statewide elected officials’ inauguration ceremony scheduled for Jan. 9
STATEHOUSE – Auditor of State Tera Klutz along with newly elected Secretary of State Diego Morales and Treasurer of State Daniel Elliott invite members of the public and media to attend the inauguration ceremony on January 9 at 2:30 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse South Atrium at 200 West Washington Street in Indianapolis.
Governor Holcomb announces 2023 Next Level Agenda
Gov. Holcomb's 2023 Next Level Agenda will focus on four key categories including public health, education and workforce, economic development and community development.
WOWO News
New contract for Medicaid operator
INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) – The operator of Indiana’s Medicaid program will continue to run the healthcare insurance system for the state. The Family and Social Services Administration has awarded MDwise a four-year contract to provide risk-based managed care services statewide. MDWise has managed healthcare benefits to low-income...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Project will meet on Tuesday, January 10
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Special Council Committee on Public Safety Capital Project will meet on Tuesday, January 10 at 2 p.m. Materials related to this meeting will be made available as a packet and posted here. This meeting will be held in the Allison Conference Room Suite...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Council member Susan Sandberg files her candidacy in the Democratic Primary Election for Mayor of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Outgoing Bloomington City Council President Susan Sandberg has officially filed with the Monroe County Election Board as a candidate in the May 2 Democratic Primary Election for Mayor of Bloomington. A four-time City Council President, Sandberg has been a Representative At-Large for 16 years. She is a...
wbiw.com
Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss 2023 employee benefits and two new pilot programs
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael discuss new benefits in 2023 for city employees, including two new pilot programs. The new pilot programs include six weeks of paid parental leave and paid Commercial Driver’s License training. In addition to the City’s ongoing...
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action lawsuit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
FBI disputes report that agency directed Indiana police to pull over Idaho murder suspect
INDIANAPOLIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is pushing back against reports that it directed law enforcement agencies in Indiana to pull over Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. Police stopped Kohberger on I-70 eastbound in Hancock County on two occasions about ten minutes apart on Dec. 15. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State […]
WISH-TV
Outrage grows around conditions at closed Indianapolis restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community members said Tuesday they aren’t done yet with the recently closed Jordan’s restaurant. A Marion County health inspector suspended the operating license for the restaurant on the northeast side, the Marion County Public Health Department told News 8 on Monday. The department received a complaint Sunday evening about Jordan’s Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches, 4175 N. Post Road. That’s at the southeast corner of 42nd Street and Post Road.
marketplace.org
Indiana group helps mothers recently released from prison find housing and jobs
It’s been nearly a year since Savannah May was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison, and she’s looking for a job. She applied to one store, she said, and “then I applied to another store, and because of my background, I didn’t get it.”. May...
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
21st Amendment liquor stores changing ownership
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis-based liquor store chain is changing hands. 21st Amendment Inc. is selling all 20 of its locations to US Liquor Group LLC, a recently formed Indianapolis company, according to the Indianapolis Business Journal. On Tuesday, the Alcoholic Beverage Board of Marion County approved the transfer of 10 beer, wine and liquor package […]
Fox 59
Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana Thursday
The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Cool off brings a snow chance to central Indiana …. The Wednesday evening forecast with Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton …. Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations
A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis restaurant closed for health code violations. A video posted by a concerned customer online...
Local experts weigh in on inspections after Indianapolis restaurant shut down
We're taking a closer look at restaurant health inspections after a northeast-side restaurant was forced to close after a video showed food in containers on the floor and a mouse in the building.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
