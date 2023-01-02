Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Millions of gallons of sewage flow into Bay following storms
OAKLAND, Calif. - East Bay Municipal Utility District officials said there were several sewage overflows just before New Year's during the storms, raising concern from Baykepeer, whose environmental nonprofit keeps an eye on the health of the Bay. At least three overflows were reported from a broken sewer flowing into...
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of Oakland students flooded out of homes during storm
OAKLAND, Calif. - Dozens of students from the Oakland Unified School District, and their families, have no permanent place to live or cook after their apartment complex was flooded in the recent storms. The families live at the Coliseum Connections apartments, across from the Coliseum BART station. Power has been...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area will see brief break in wet weather before more torrential rains
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents weary of rain and waterlogged basements will get a brief reprieve in the wet weather on Friday – only to be met with more storms throughout the weekend and beyond. KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson said the sun will break through on Friday, although there may...
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
KTVU FOX 2
Daly City residents spend 2nd night without power as PG&E outages linger
DALY CITY, Calif. - PG&E contractors rushed to restore power to some 21,000 customers across the Bay Area Thursday, taking advantage of the break in the weather before the next storm blows in Friday. Residents in Daly City spent a second night without power Thursday. Power crews were working to...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco's downtown sees wettest 10 days since 1871
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco is still cleaning up after two days of wind and rain. The National Weather Service says the downtown area has seen its wettest 10 days since 1871. The intersection of Sloat Boulevard and Junipero Serra is now open after being closed most of the day...
KTVU FOX 2
High surf in Pacifica knocks out concrete benches along beach
PACIFICA, Calif. - The 30-foot waves in Pacifica spotted along the coast this week are the highest and strongest residents have seen in years. On Friday, there was a high surf advisory until 9 a.m. and beach goers were taking video of the Pacific Ocean on Beach Boulevard in front of Sharp Park Beach.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area residents dealing with insurance coverage, flooding damages
OAKLAND, Calif. - Ben Marcus is a landlord dealing with storm-related repairs in Oakland who has run into issues finding crews available to clean up damage following the Bay Area’s recent storms. One of Marcus’s apartment units is temporarily unlivable for his tenants. He said the carpets had to...
KTVU FOX 2
Downed trees and debris blocks Caltrain's tracks in Burlingame.
Downed trees and debris on train tracks causes delays and other problems for Caltrain and its customers. Brooks Jarosz has the latest.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm updates: live blog
OAKLAND - A major storm marched into the Bay Area Wednesday, whipping the region with strong winds and heavy downpours. The atmospheric river is likely to cause significant flooding, topple trees in saturated soil and knock out electricity. The entire Bay Area is under a flood watch until Thursday night. High wind warnings have also been issued.
KTVU FOX 2
Redwood Road in Castro Valley collapses in storm
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A road in Castro Valley that collapsed during the New Year's Eve storm is still closed. As of Friday, Redwood Road is impassable between Camino Alta Mira to Skyline Boulevard. On Saturday, heavy rain caused mudslides and huge chunks of the road fell into the San...
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter storm's impact on the snowpack, Sierra slopes
BERKELEY, Calif. - At Sports Basement in Berkeley, the rental area was busy. A long line of people checked out skis, snowboards, boots, and other snow gear. Many were headed to the Sierra after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of fresh snow in the Tahoe area, with much more in the forecast.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area storm timeline: When the heaviest rains will hit
OAKLAND, Calif. - Since Christmas, the Bay Area and beyond has been hit with rain. And on Wednesday, there will be a lot more. In fact, meteorologists say that Northern California will be socked with a winter storm system over the next 10 days, except for a brief break on Friday.
KTVU FOX 2
Capitola in state of emergency after storm knocks out power, historic wharf
CAPITOLA, Calif. - Residents of Capitola were still without power on Friday and told to evacuate after the atmospheric river slammed their coastal city in Santa Cruz County, where their historic pier was torn apart in the heavy rains and wind. The city council is expected to meet at 4...
KTVU FOX 2
Officials closely monitor Bay Area steams ahead of incoming storm
California officials are predicting Wednesday afternoons storm to be the worst to hit in the last five years. Officials are closely monitoring creeks and streams as many will likely flood.
KTVU FOX 2
Fallen tree blocks lanes on I-280 in Los Altos hills
Crews worked to clean up a large pine tree blocking lanes of I-280 in the hills of Los Altos, as the entire Bay Area surveys damage from yesterday's storm. KTVU's Roberta Gonzales is live at the scene.
KTVU FOX 2
Loved ones grieve 2-year-old killed by fallen redwood tree in North Bay storm
OCCIDENTIAL, Calif. - The family of a two-year-old boy from Sonoma County was overwhelmed with grief after a redwood tree collapsed on their home during Wednesday's storm, killing the boy. The young boy, Aeon Tocchini, was crushed by a rain-soaked redwood tree that fell on his home on Joy Road...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police evacuate people living along waterways as rain pours
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the South Bay, the rain has been coming down steadily and now San Jose police are moving people living along the waterways out of those areas. The City of San Jose declared a state of emergency Tuesday, making it mandatory for anyone living near rivers and creeks to evacuate.
