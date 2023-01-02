Read full article on original website
calcoastnews.com
SLO County’s drought designation remains, despite drenching
Even though storms have pushed rainfall totals well above average for the first week of January, San Luis Obispo County continues with drought conditions ranging from moderate to extreme, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. During the past 24 hours, the latest storm brought between .82 of an inch in...
calcoastnews.com
Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO
A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
calcoastnews.com
When will the storm hit San Luis Obispo County
The latest forecast has the bomb cyclone hitting San Luis Obispo County with heavy rains and strong winds at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas of the county are currently experiencing light rain. Expect the strongest winds on Wednesday evening through early Thursday...
Highway 101 crash on Cuesta Grade backs up traffic through SLO
Traffic is slow through the Marsh Street exit, according to Caltrans.
calcoastnews.com
Wave crashes into Cambria home, causing damage and injuries
A very large wave slammed into a house in Cambria Thursday morning, shattering windows and injuring a person inside the home. The wave struck a house along Sherwood Drive at about 10 a.m. It shattered the waterfront windows of the house and knocked over a resident inside the home. The person suffered minor injuries, according to the Cambria Community Services District.
Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure
California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 154 from both directions as of 6:26 a.m. The post Highway 154 reopens following hours-long weather closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Dining, drink and other specials in SLO County in January
Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during January, restaurant month, at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $50 per person. 1rst course, choice...
SLO County lost several popular businesses in 2022. Here are 10
From a beloved Mexican restaurant to a popular fast food joint, here are some of the local businesses that shut their doors in 2022.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2023
Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
Car vs. oak tree crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos area hospitalizes 27-year-old woman for major injuries
One woman was airlifted in critical condition to a nearby hospital after their car went over the side of the road on Highway 101 two miles north of San Marcos pass in the Los Alamos area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Car vs. oak tree crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos area hospitalizes 27-year-old woman for major injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
Huge winter storm expected to slam into SLO County. Here’s what you need to know
Some areas could see an inch of rain fall per hour.
calcoastnews.com
Grover Beach police identify Arroyo Grande man killed by train
Authorities identified the person struck and killed by a train last month at the Grover Beach Amtrak station as Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, while a train was approaching, Gupton stepped off the platform at the Grover Beach station and onto the tracks in order to retrieve an object, police said. The oncoming train struck Gupton, killing him.
kclu.org
How wet was it? 2.4" of rain in Ventura, 3.6" in Santa Barbara, and a whopping 4.5" in SLO
You know it already. The Tri-Counties was hit by a whopper of a storm. But, how wet was it?. Rainfall totals in the region ranged from more than two inches in most coastal, and inland areas to more than six inches in a few mountain areas. Ventura County had 2.4"...
San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 20 year old man for assault with a deadly weapon at the 800 block of Southland in Nipomo after a family argument. The post San Luis Obispo Sheriffs arrest 20 year old man after family dispute in Nipomo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Winter storms turn Morro Bay harbor into ‘a frothing mess.’ What was it like 40 years ago?
One Morro Bay Harbor Patrol officer spotted “the biggest waves I’ve ever seen” in 1981.
KSBW.com
Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes
OCEANO, Calif. — An increase in the clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. Drivers at the dunes are being asked to only drive on dry sand because wildlife experts are seeing clams coming to the surface near the shoreline. The...
Lompoc Police arrest parents of one-year-old exposed to fentanyl
A one-year-old had to be revived after exposure to fentanyl, according to the Lompoc Police Department. The post Lompoc Police arrest parents of one-year-old exposed to fentanyl appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Death notices for Dec. 23-28
Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
kprl.com
Grover Beach Train Fatality 12.29.2022
In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.
