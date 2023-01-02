ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Homeless encampment fire damages storage facility in SLO

A fire that likely started at a homeless encampment burned part of a storage unit in San Luis Obispo Wednesday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a fire at Meathead Mini Storage located at 3600 S. Higuera Street. A sprinkler system kept the blaze in check before firefighters arrived, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
calcoastnews.com

When will the storm hit San Luis Obispo County

The latest forecast has the bomb cyclone hitting San Luis Obispo County with heavy rains and strong winds at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Most areas of the county are currently experiencing light rain. Expect the strongest winds on Wednesday evening through early Thursday...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Wave crashes into Cambria home, causing damage and injuries

A very large wave slammed into a house in Cambria Thursday morning, shattering windows and injuring a person inside the home. The wave struck a house along Sherwood Drive at about 10 a.m. It shattered the waterfront windows of the house and knocked over a resident inside the home. The person suffered minor injuries, according to the Cambria Community Services District.
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Dining, drink and other specials in SLO County in January

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy. Admire ocean views while you enjoy a three course meal during January, restaurant month, at Marisol at the Cliffs in Pismo Beach for $50 per person. 1rst course, choice...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2023

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2023, a baby boy to Migual and Allyson Hermosillo. Luca Mattias Hermosillo arrived at 10:03 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The boy weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long, Tenet Health Central...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Car vs. oak tree crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos area hospitalizes 27-year-old woman for major injuries

One woman was airlifted in critical condition to a nearby hospital after their car went over the side of the road on Highway 101 two miles north of San Marcos pass in the Los Alamos area, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Car vs. oak tree crash on Highway 101 near Los Alamos area hospitalizes 27-year-old woman for major injuries appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOS ALAMOS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Grover Beach police identify Arroyo Grande man killed by train

Authorities identified the person struck and killed by a train last month at the Grover Beach Amtrak station as Ronald Frank Gupton, 55, of Arroyo Grande. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, while a train was approaching, Gupton stepped off the platform at the Grover Beach station and onto the tracks in order to retrieve an object, police said. The oncoming train struck Gupton, killing him.
GROVER BEACH, CA
KSBW.com

Clam surfacing phenomenon prompts advisory at the Oceano Dunes

OCEANO, Calif. — An increase in the clam population has prompted officials to restrict beach access for vehicles at the Oceano Dunes. Drivers at the dunes are being asked to only drive on dry sand because wildlife experts are seeing clams coming to the surface near the shoreline. The...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 23-28

Joyce Geib, age 76, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Dec. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Robert Jamison, age 93, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Dec. 23. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Larry Morton, age 76, a resident of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Grover Beach Train Fatality 12.29.2022

In Grover Beach, the investigation continues into the fatal train accident which occurred at 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. An unidentified man wearing a hooded jacket was walking north along the tracks when a northbound Amtrak train came up behind him. The train engineer sounded his horn, and slammed on the brakes, but the train was traveling at a high rate of speed, and it struck the man and killed him.
GROVER BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy