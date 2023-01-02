ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WTRF

New stores are coming to the Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
weelunk.com

Why Wheeling: The McGregor Sisters

I asked the McGregor sisters what they would tell someone considering a move to Wheeling. They simultaneously answered, “do it!”. Sisters Ellery and Madolyn Mcgregor, 25 and 27, both originally from Pasadena, California had heard of Wheeling previously. “Our grandfather is from Wheeling, and our grandmother is from Kansas,...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

WVU now offers custom football jerseys

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Pet of the Week: JoJo

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Wheeling has one of the 25 best city flags survey says

Wheeling has been ranked as one of the best city flags in the United States. According to North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), Wheeling has one of the top 25 best city flags. The survey was conducted online from September 1 to November 30, 2022. Over 2,800 people participated in the...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff

UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Mon Health Center welcomes first baby of 2023

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - – Mon Health Medical Center welcomed the area’s first baby of 2023, who arrived just minutes after the ball dropped to ring in the new year. Baby girl Carmella Louise Gooden was born at 12:14 AM on January 1, 2023, weighing 5lbs 13oz and measuring 18.5in.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Izzo-Brown Adds Bedoya for 2023

West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of forward Jaydah Bedoya to the 2023 spring roster. Bedoya arrives in Morgantown after playing her first three seasons at UConn, where she earned significant playing time since arriving on campus as a freshman. In addition to her time as a Huskie, Bedoya also was invited to play with the Ecuador Women’s National Team in February 2022 for an international friendly in Chile.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
WTRF

WVU women’s hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU hoops at K-State game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Time:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Stevenson publicly apologizes to Huggins, Mountaineer fans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU guard has apologized for his role in West Virginia’s recent loss to Oklahoma State. Fifth year guard Erik Stevenson, who was issued a technical foul and ultimately fouled out of Monday’s 67-60 setback against the Cowboys, said he regrets the way things unfolded in Stillwater.
MORGANTOWN, WV

