WTAP
Police do not believe remains found are connected to search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board says he does not believe that suspected human remains found in Ohio County are connected to the search for Gretchen Fleming. According to reports, suspected human remains were found Thursday in Elm Grove, which is just outside of Wheeling. There have...
WTRF
New stores are coming to the Highlands
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There is some great news to kick off the New Year at the Highlands. Two new stores are open and four more will be open sometime later this year. Rally House and Play-it-Again Sports are in the power center area near Menard’s. Rally House is a specialty sports store and will focus on teams from our region including the Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, WVU and Ohio State.
weelunk.com
Why Wheeling: The McGregor Sisters
I asked the McGregor sisters what they would tell someone considering a move to Wheeling. They simultaneously answered, “do it!”. Sisters Ellery and Madolyn Mcgregor, 25 and 27, both originally from Pasadena, California had heard of Wheeling previously. “Our grandfather is from Wheeling, and our grandmother is from Kansas,...
BREAKING: Search and rescue team seeking missing person in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Police are working in a wooded area Thursday afternoon looking for a missing person. This is happening off Leopold Lane in Ohio County. Sheriff Tom Howard says they got a tip about a missing person and called in Tyler County search and rescue and state police. Sheriff Howard is calling […]
WTRF
WVU now offers custom football jerseys
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia fans can now purchase a jersey representing their favorite Mountaineer football player. WVU announced on Twitter that the shirts are up for sale on ShopWVU.com, the official store of the Mountaineers on the Fanatics network of sites. Fans have the choice to select from a list of WVU football players, and all proceeds directly benefit Mountaineer student-athletes.
WTRF
Pet of the Week: JoJo
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Julie Larish from Belmont County Hoof and Paw joined 7News at Noon with the Pet of the Week, JoJo. If you want to meet Jojo, you can call Belmont County Hoof and Paw at 610-314-5203.
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
(Stacker) — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
WTRF
Wheeling has one of the 25 best city flags survey says
Wheeling has been ranked as one of the best city flags in the United States. According to North American Vexillological Association (NAVA), Wheeling has one of the top 25 best city flags. The survey was conducted online from September 1 to November 30, 2022. Over 2,800 people participated in the...
BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff
UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
WDTV
Mon Health Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - – Mon Health Medical Center welcomed the area’s first baby of 2023, who arrived just minutes after the ball dropped to ring in the new year. Baby girl Carmella Louise Gooden was born at 12:14 AM on January 1, 2023, weighing 5lbs 13oz and measuring 18.5in.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Ohio County says missing woman was not who they were looking for when they received their tip on human remains
Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard told 7News that the missing woman from Vienna, West Virginia is not who they were working for when they received a tip of human remains on Thursday. Howard says the identify of the person has not been released at this time but hopes dental records could be used to identify […]
WTRF
Izzo-Brown Adds Bedoya for 2023
West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of forward Jaydah Bedoya to the 2023 spring roster. Bedoya arrives in Morgantown after playing her first three seasons at UConn, where she earned significant playing time since arriving on campus as a freshman. In addition to her time as a Huskie, Bedoya also was invited to play with the Ecuador Women’s National Team in February 2022 for an international friendly in Chile.
WTRF
Public schools in Marshall County on 1-hour delay Wednesday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — All public schools in Marshall County are operating on a 1-hour delay tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, because of high water in the county, according to Tony Wood, Communications Coordinator at Marshall County Schools. This is in addition to the regularly scheduled Wednesday 1-hour delay.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
WTRF
WVU women’s hoops at Kansas State: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball continues its two-game road trip on Saturday when it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to face the Kansas State Wildcats. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. WVU hoops at K-State game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Time:...
WTRF
Stevenson publicly apologizes to Huggins, Mountaineer fans
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A WVU guard has apologized for his role in West Virginia’s recent loss to Oklahoma State. Fifth year guard Erik Stevenson, who was issued a technical foul and ultimately fouled out of Monday’s 67-60 setback against the Cowboys, said he regrets the way things unfolded in Stillwater.
15 kids taken to hospital after West Virginia school bus crash
A school bus crashed Wednesday in Ohio County.
WTRF
Medical professionals say this is one of the worst flu seasons ever
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Nearly every state is seeing ‘high’ or ‘very high’ flu activity, according to the CDC. In Ohio County, the health department administrator says not only did the flu start earlier than usual, but it started at an elevated rate. Usually it starts...
