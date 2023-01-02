ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Mother of Acadiana’s first 2023 baby shares joy of new baby boy

By Jasmine Dean
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTbIU_0k0b60Kp00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Baby Kyler is Acadiana’s first baby born in the new year.

Kyler was born just after midnight at 12:11 a.m., weighing six pounds and five ounces at Ochsner Lafayette General Hospital.

He is the youngest of his parents four children.

Morgan City Police investigate shooting near Levee Road, one injured

His mother, Kentyra Richard, said he couldn’t have come into the world on a better day.

“I feel like a new year, a new baby, new everything,” Richard said. “It feels good. It feels like I’m a first-time mom all over again.”

Richard said she and dad Kevin Joseph had plans to take their other children to see fireworks for New Year’s Eve, when she felt herself go into labor.

She said Kyler’s arrival happened quickly. He was born only two hours and 41 minutes after they got to the hospital.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

Richard said right before she gave birth, she felt so many emotions.

“So once I actually got here and it was time to have the baby, it was kind of like I’m excited, but I’m scared, but I’m nervous, but I’m ready,” Richard said. “So that was what the experience was like, but it was a good experience.”

Richard said while she and her family planned on ringing in the new year with fireworks, baby Kyler’s birth was even more special. She hopes his personality matches his arrival.

“He came in with a bang, so I hope he’ll be good for the rest of the year,” Richard said.

Ochsner Lafayette General said their tradition in welcoming the first baby of year is to gift the parents with a stroller, baby monitors, a case of diapers, wipes, and a diaper bag filled with essential baby items.

Baby Kyler and his family are set to leave the hospital with all this and a memory to last a lifetime.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Ochsner Lafayette's first baby of the year made his appearance a week late; mom doesn't mind

Ochsner Lafayette General welcome Lafayette's first baby of 2023 just after midnight Saturday. A baby boy, Kyler, rang in the new year at 12:11 a.m., at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, the largest birthing facility in the region, according to a statement from the hospital. Weighing 6 pounds, 5 ounces and measuring 19 inches long, Kyler is the fourth child to parents Kentyra Richard and Kevin Joseph.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

Raymond ‘La La’ Lalonde, 4-term Cajun lawmaker, dies at 82

CARENCRO, La. (AP) — Former Louisiana state Rep. Raymond “La La” Lalonde, a four-term Democratic lawmaker known for his strong support of education, gambling and preserving Cajun culture, has died. He was 82. Lalonde died on Dec. 30, and funeral services are scheduled for Saturday in the town of Grand Coteau, according to Melancon Funeral […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Family of cold case homicide victim pleads with killer

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The family of the victim of a cold case homicide is pleading with his killer to turn themselves in. Friday (1/6) marks one year and seven months since he was murdered, and no arrests have been made. The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office says Harold Carmouche, 37, was gunned down while traveling […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Northside Lafayette residents asked to complete community survey

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Residents of north Lafayette are being asked to go online and complete a community survey on the needs of the area. Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin says the online survey is available now.   He says the survey initially ran for a month from December to November and […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy