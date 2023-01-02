ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC 4

Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City

One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Dump truck tips over, crashes on UTA bus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day

A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
PARK CITY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
PARK CITY, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KPCW

Vail employee dies in chairlift accident

Following the heavy weekend snowfall, a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain Monday morning about 10:45 a.m. A 29-year-old on-duty employee who was riding the chairlift fell from a height of at least 25 feet. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded immediately to conduct life-saving efforts, but the employee did not survive.
PARK CITY, UT
susanvillestuff.com

Utah Woman Suffers Fatal Injuries in Highway 44 Head-On Collision

Investigators from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol are seeking information from anybody who might have witnessed a December 27th collision on Highway 44 that claimed the life of a Utah woman and sent three others to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. According to details released...
SUSANVILLE, CA

