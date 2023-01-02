Read full article on original website
Utah resort employee dies after chairlift ejects him
Park City, Utah — An employee at a Utah ski resort died Monday after being ejected from a chairlift that was shaken by a tree that fell onto a lift cable, resort officials and police said. It was the second death at the resort in as many days, CBS...
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
ABC 4
Park City Mountain Resort employee identified after tragic chairlift accident
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have identified the Park City Mountain Resort employee who was killed in a tragic ski lift accident as 29-year-old Christian Helger of Millcreek. Helger, a member of Park City Mountain Resort patrol staff, fell from a ski lift just before 11 a.m. on...
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. Jen Shah Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years in Prison For Fraud. Jennifer Shah, a...
KUTV
Dump truck tips over, crashes on UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of the...
Flanagan’s owner John Kenworthy: snow drove best December ever
John Kenworthy, owner of Flanagan’s on Main, said 2022 ended with a bang based on December sales numbers. “As far as Main Street goes, my neighbors and I have seen a record month," Kenworthy said. "And there’s no secret to it, it’s the magic of snow.”. He...
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
75-year-old Utah skier dies on New Year's Day
A male skier died at Park City Mountain Resort on Sunday, but not from a ski-related crash or accident. Emergency responders received a medical call sometime before noon on Sunday reporting the incident. The 75-year-old man is from Utah. According to a statement from Park City Mountain, ski patrol responded...
Summit Daily News
Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
Child rescued from near-drowning at Little America Hotel
A 2-year-old is expected to survive after being rescued from nearly drowning at a downtown Salt Lake City hotel pool.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in critical condition after Utah plane crash
A small plane with four people on board has crashed near Salt lake City, killing one person and hospitalizing another in critical condition, officials said.
ksl.com
Utah road rage leads to spitting, then to shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — A confrontation between two drivers that started with one spitting on the other's window ended with a shot fired, police say. Karan Dylan Johnson, 40, of West Valley City, was charged Wednesday with discharge of a firearm, possession of a gun by a restricted person and witness tampering, third-degree felonies; and drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, class B misdemeanors.
Vail employee dies in chairlift accident
Following the heavy weekend snowfall, a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift at Park City Mountain Monday morning about 10:45 a.m. A 29-year-old on-duty employee who was riding the chairlift fell from a height of at least 25 feet. Park City Mountain ski patrol responded immediately to conduct life-saving efforts, but the employee did not survive.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
susanvillestuff.com
Utah Woman Suffers Fatal Injuries in Highway 44 Head-On Collision
Investigators from the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol are seeking information from anybody who might have witnessed a December 27th collision on Highway 44 that claimed the life of a Utah woman and sent three others to the hospital with moderate to major injuries. According to details released...
