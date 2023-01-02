ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
Police: 12-year-old brings gun to school on Fort Meade Army Base

FORT MEADE, Md. — A 12-year-old who was found with a gun at his middle school will not face any criminal charges, due to a recent Maryland law change. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Thursday that a School Resource Officer (SRO) at MacArthur Middle School, at Fort Meade Army Base, was notified of a student who had a handgun on campus. The SRO also found a loaded magazine and loose ammunition in the student's bag.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
'She was the life of the party' | Community fundraising for 3-year-old killed, siblings injured in house shooting

DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy. Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
ROCKVILLE, MD
This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime

TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Instructional assistant at Fairfax County elementary school charged for assaulting student with special needs

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County elementary school has been charged after assaulting a student with special needs, according to police. Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after an employee of Glen Forest Elementary School, in Falls Church, saw 36-year-old Meredith Capets assault a student on Dec. 8. The employee then reported the assault to school administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident the same day.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration

WASHINGTON — The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was arrested in Washington on Friday after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary, police said. Micki Witthoeft, 58,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
