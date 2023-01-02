Read full article on original website
MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child
HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
Man charged in Dumfries quintuple shooting has a criminal past with firearms, police say
DUMFRIES, Va. — The D.C. man charged with second degree murder in connection to the quintuple shooting in Dumfries, Va. was arraigned Thursday morning in a Prince William County Court. A judge ordered that Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, remain in custody without bond for the incident that left four...
Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men. Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to...
Police launch homicide investigation after finding man dead bleeding from the mouth in Hyattsville parking lot
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville Police have launched a death investigation after finding a man dead in an apartment complex parking lot Wednesday evening. Detectives say the man was found outside of a car, with all the doors open, bleeding from the mouth. He was discovered in the 2600 block of Kirkwood Place around 6 p.m.
Police: 12-year-old brings gun to school on Fort Meade Army Base
FORT MEADE, Md. — A 12-year-old who was found with a gun at his middle school will not face any criminal charges, due to a recent Maryland law change. Officers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said on Thursday that a School Resource Officer (SRO) at MacArthur Middle School, at Fort Meade Army Base, was notified of a student who had a handgun on campus. The SRO also found a loaded magazine and loose ammunition in the student's bag.
Attorney: Indicted LCPS spokesman accused of lying to grand jury but allegations 'still a little unclear'
LEESBURG, Va. — The attorney for one of the Loudoun County Public Schools officials facing an indictment said there are still questions on exactly what the allegations are about. Longtime LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard appeared before Judge Douglas Fleming in Loudoun County Circuit Court on Thursday. A special grand...
'She was the life of the party' | Community fundraising for 3-year-old killed, siblings injured in house shooting
DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy. Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
This special police unit focuses on Tysons Corner crime
TYSONS, Va. — In Tysons Corner, a special unit within the Fairfax County Police Department patrols daily. "Our officers are out in cars, on bicycles and on foot, stopping shoplifting," said 2nd Lt. William Arnest. Arnest supervises the Tysons Urban Team. It's a unit that launched in 2013. Data...
Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
Police investigate series of bank robberies in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a string of reported bank robberies in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the series of four robberies began early last year. On Jan. 18, 2022, officers were called to the Sandy Spring Bank on...
Instructional assistant at Fairfax County elementary school charged for assaulting student with special needs
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An instructional assistant at a Fairfax County elementary school has been charged after assaulting a student with special needs, according to police. Detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department said the investigation began after an employee of Glen Forest Elementary School, in Falls Church, saw 36-year-old Meredith Capets assault a student on Dec. 8. The employee then reported the assault to school administrators. Officers were made aware of the incident the same day.
Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn reflects on 2 years since insurrection
WASHINGTON — Friday marks two years since the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn was there that day. Since then, he has been vocal about his experience, testifying on Capitol Hill and writing about it in a new memoir called "Standing My Ground."
Suspect arrested after several-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia
VIENNA, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a seven-hour barricade situation in Vienna, Virginia on Monday night. The Town of Vienna, Virginia had asked residents to avoid a neighborhood due to police activity. The suspect was arrested at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Locust...
Metro worker arrested for allegedly driving train while intoxicated
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a Metro train operator was arrested for driving while intoxicated late last year. According to the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD), a Blue Line train bypassing Van Dorn Station came to a stop for more than 30 minutes before safely letting customers off at the Franconia-Springfield Station.
Ashli Babbitt's mother arrested during Jan. 6 demonstration
WASHINGTON — The mother of Ashli Babbitt, the woman fatally shot by police inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, was arrested in Washington on Friday after refusing to get out of the street during a demonstration on the two-year anniversary, police said. Micki Witthoeft, 58,...
