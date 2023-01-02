An emerging Katlyn Gilbert and closing games: 3 takeaways from Mizzou's win over Auburn

Missouri began 2023 on the right foot.

Visiting Auburn, the black and gold Tigers played the blue and orange Tigers in an SEC game between two teams with double-digit wins.

In a nip-and-tuck contest that featured nine lead changes, Hayley Frank put MU up seven with 1:28 left on a 3-pointer and freshman Ashton Judd sealed the win with a 3-pointer of her own to put MU up 10 with just a minute remaining.

Frank finished with 23, but a major catalyst in the win was senior guard Katlyn Gilbert. When MU's usual offensive contributors like Lauren Hansen, Haley Troup and Mama Dembele combined for 10 points Sunday.

"Tonight, it wasn't pretty," MU head coach Robin Pingeton said. "As a matter of fact, it was downright ugly at times. Very physical and really hard to get into a flow."

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Katlyn Gilbert's emergence

Notre Dame transfer guard Katlyn Gilbert was recruited as a veteran presence for a team that already has an established veteran core.

Gilbert, who has been working her way back to 100 percent after an injury suffered during a loss to Virginia Tech, looked her best Sunday. She scored 14 points, had four steals and five rebounds in the win.

"I think the pace that she plays at, she's a little bit deceiving," Pingeton said. "I know she's probably going to be pretty frustrated with her turnovers."

Although she had four turnovers, Gilbert scored 11 of her 14 in the third quarter to help push MU to a 19-13 advantage in the third.

"She gives us a calming presence out there," Pingeton said, "She's still getting back into game shape and whatnot. But her ability to, play downhill to play with change of speed. I think her length from a rebounding standpoint, the way she defends, certainly was big for us this evening."

The freshmen continue their productive play

Judd and fellow freshman Averi Kroenke made their presence known again in a second-straight game.

Judd and Kroenke both hit clutch baskets down the stretch to help MU pull away, and both were playing in the fourth quarter consistently the last handful of games.

"It's going to take everybody on this roster and you never know who that person's going to be on any given night," Pingeton said. "You've got to own your role."

Judd's role has become instant offense for MU. Pingeton can look to her in situations where she needs to create offense around Frank or Hansen, as Judd's shown she can score inside and out, as well as the ability to pass well.

Judd also had four rebounds and a steal, showing how she's rounded out her abilities. Kroenke, more of a defensive specialist, has earned more minutes after coming back from a leg injury. She had two assists against Auburn.

"Ashton's fearless," Pingeton said. "She's not afraid of the moment. She's gotten a lot of minutes under her belt playing at a pretty high level. We talk about her knocking down big shots, but also I thought she had some really good defensive possessions for us as well that were big. And then Averi hitting a huge shot down the stretch for us.

Pingeton has looked to Judd and Kroenke multiple times in the fourth quarter recently. She's paired them with Frank, Gilbert, Hansen and Troup in different lineups. The veterans provide a calming presence and the freshmen provide the energy to play at a faster pace.

That's something that can develop down the line in SEC play.

"Really quality play for both of our freshmen," Pingeton said.

Winning ugly is still winning

A win is a win, and at 13-2 overall and 2-0 in SEC play it's hard to argue against how Missouri gets them.

Pingeton said the win over Auburn was ugly, but she wasn't complaining. MU scored 62 on another solid night from Frank, but it was impressive to the head coach how MU fought off Auburn's defense.

"Our rhythm was definitely disrupted on the offensive end," Pingeton said. "I thought our players did a good job of playing through plays that could have been deflating at times, and their resiliency was really, really strong."

Another point of emphasis was Missouri's defense, which allowed Aicha Coulibaly to record a 20-point game but no other Auburn player scored in double figures.

MU held Auburn to 36 percent shooting from the field and just 16 percent from 3-point range.

"I thought defensively we did a really nice job," Pingeton said. "Auburn has been scoring at a pretty high rate. They score a lot off their transition and turnovers, and we talked before the game our goal was to hold 'em to 61. So honestly, to be able to hold them to 56 I thought we did a really good job."