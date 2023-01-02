ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Coby Bryant, Other NFL Rookies Swap Jerseys

By Russ Heltman
 5 days ago

The Jets fell to the Seahawks 23-6 on Sunday but it didn't stop the post-game meetup.

CINCINNATI — Four of the best rookies in the NFL swapped jerseys this weekend after the Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Jets 23-6.

Check out Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner , Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, Seahawks cornerback Coby Bryant, and Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson together after the battle.

Gardner this week he would probably swap jerseys, and it turned into a bigger party following the game. Woolen and Gardner are going head-to-head for the Rookie of the Year Award, while Wilson is a candidate for the offensive honor.

Meanwhile, Bryant and the Seahawks are on the doorstep of the playoffs.

