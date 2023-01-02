Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
news4sanantonio.com
Mother of young murder victim sues killer who confessed 13 years after hiding body
The mother of a murder victim is suing the man who admitted to killing her daughter in South Carolina 13 years ago. Brittanee Drexel was reported missing from her Rochester, New York, home in 2009. Drexel's family had no answers as to where she was until 2022, when her killer confessed and led the FBI to her final resting place.
news4sanantonio.com
Texas fires coach Chris Beard following arrest on felony charge of assaulting fiancee
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. The Associated Press obtained the termination letter that was sent to Beard's attorney. Beard had five years left...
news4sanantonio.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Round Rock convenience store... again
Texas Lottery officials say someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million in Round Rock. The drawing was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The winning ticket was sold at the Luck Zone convenience store located at 1250 East Palm Valley Boulevard. Another $1 million winning ticket was sold at that location last month.
Comments / 0