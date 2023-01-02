ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

news4sanantonio.com

New Texas law gives elderly and disabled property tax break

AUSTIN, Texas — The new year is bringing with it new laws. For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to those who are disabled or over the age of 65. CBS Austin is told the new law will help people stay...
TEXAS STATE

