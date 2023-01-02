Read full article on original website
Don Fulmer
4d ago
No it's not it's not good at all all it's going to do is raise the prices on everything so getting a raise doesn't help
A new law aims to cut waiting times in NJ for construction permits
It should save everyone time and money. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill into law that speeds up the construction permitting process in New Jersey. During an event in Elizabeth on Thursday, Murphy said the measure, A573, codifies a three-day construction inspection turnaround from the date of the requested inspection “without importantly, sacrificing safety, fairness to homeowners and small developers, or effective oversight of the Department of Community Affairs.”
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
The worst drivers in New Jersey
Although we have our share of knucklehead drivers in the Garden State, the worst drivers in New Jersey are not from here. Yes, I’m talking to you New York and Pennsylvania drivers. Maybe the rules are different in your state, although it seems to be a universal rule to “keep right, except to pass!" There are signs all over our highways stating thus, however, you continue to stay in the left lane no matter what speed you’re doing.
How’re we doing? NJ touts efforts on unemployment claims and worker’s rights
Ever since the pandemic began in March 2020, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development has come under heavy criticism by some residents and lawmakers for what many have described as a terrible mismanagement of the state’s Unemployment Insurance program. As 2023 gets underway, the DOL is...
You have to make $100k to live in these 10 NJ counties
You already knew New Jersey was too expensive but here's another way of saying it. A national real estate data company, ATTOM, crunched some numbers from the final quarter of 2022 and came up with something jaw-dropping. If you want to own a median-priced home in New Jersey there are 10 counties where you'll have to earn bare minimum $100k to be able to do that.
$10M lawsuit says Trump pushed NJ men to attack Capitol on Jan. 6
⚫ Officer Brian Sicknick died after defending the Capitol on Jan. 6. ⚫ His girlfriend's lawsuit seeks to hold Trump accountable in court. ⚫ Her lawsuit lays out evidence tying the actions of NJ insurrectionists to the president's words. Two years later, a $10 million lawsuit has been filed against...
Is it Legal to Carry Pepper Spray in New Jersey?
It's important to be informed about self-defense in a world where it's sadly needed. How many times have you heard someone say "we live in different times now." Growing up, my Mom would always tell me about how she walked freely around Brooklyn as a child. Now, most people would never allow their kids to walk around alone, since kidnapping and other violent crimes are on the rise.
Be Careful, New Gun Laws Took Effect In New Jersey
If you are a gun owner, be careful where you bring your gun. There are new laws in place in New Jersey for the new year. Wherever you fall on this controversial topic, you should know the new rules in New Jersey. A new law just went into effect for...
Concerns are rising as new COVID variant sweeps across New Jersey
Health officials are carefully watching a new type of COVID variant that is spreading rapidly across New Jersey and the entire Northeast, causing an estimated 75% of new infections in the region over the past few weeks. What has scientists concerned is the XBB.1.5 variant, a descendent of omicron, seems...
Shut that off! Why Amber Alerts jolt us awake in NJ
Here are New Jersey's top stories on this morning's First News with Eric Scott. Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says colder weather arrives today, and could bring snow by the end of the weekend. Money, money, money!. Tonight's Mega Millions Lottery jackpot heads toward a billion dollars. If you win, do...
The 5 weirdest places in New Jersey that you’ve never seen
Listen, there’s a whole magazine and a website devoted to it: Weird New Jersey. And people can’t get enough of it. One of the greatest things about our state is that we do have some sites worth visiting that are creepy, weird or have some sort of unusual aspect to them.
Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections
Bipartisan bill hailed as a much-needed step amid a shortage of affordable housing and New Jersey's persistently tight housing market. The post Governor Murphy signs bill allowing private construction inspections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Should Spadea drive for Uber in NJ?
I've already signed up to get the background check to see if I qualify as an Uber driver. I love to drive as you know, and although I don't have a lot of downtime, I think this could be a great exercise. Meeting people in a one-on-one situation with a...
Democratic showdown in NJ? Who runs for Governor?
His term does not expire for another three years, but Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says he will not seek reelection. That has prompted some to speculate that Fulop will again seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025. Fulop surprised many in 2016 when he withdrew from the gubernatorial...
Cops still seek ‘person of interest’ after woman’s body was found on NJ highway
WEST WINDSOR — Police released additional photos of a "person of interest" in the case of a body found on the shoulder of Route 1 on Christmas Day. The body of Stephane Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was found along the northbound shoulder near the former Holman Go Princeton car dealership after West Windsor police received numerous phone calls.
Crash scene cop impersonator slashed tires of NJ state troopers, officials say
A former Wallington special police officer pretended to be an active duty cop at a Route 80 crash site on New Year's Day and later slashed the tires of a State Police vehicle, officials say. Kenneth David Delgado, 53, of Wallington, pulled up to a crash in Hackensack around 11:30...
What is ‘deer corn’ and where to get it in New Jersey?
If you are a hunter, you certainly know what deer corn is. Many hunters buy sacks of corn to put in areas where they hunt to attract deer. There are certain rules and regulations for “bating" deer in New Jersey. Food is scarce for many wild animals, including deer...
Deadliest county, month, and hour for New Jersey’s roads
New Jersey recorded 697 fatalities across 667 fatal crashes in 2021, according to the latest annual report from the New Jersey State Police. Both of those numbers are the highest on record since 2007. "As COVID-19 pandemic restrictions eased, vehicle miles traveled in New Jersey increased by approximately 11.3% from...
COVID cases are rising in NJ: Free test kits are now available
With COVID cases on the rise across New Jersey the Hunterdon County Health Department will host a free test kit distribution event on Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren, no registration is required. Households will get up to four rapid antigen test kits.
NJ residents are moving out in high numbers again in 2022. Where would they move if they could go anywhere?
Family Destinations Guide, a “kid-friendly vacation ideas site,” surveyed over 3,000 families, proposing that they hypothetically have a clean break and move somewhere else.
