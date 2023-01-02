ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH Political Leaders on DNC Demands: “No”

CONCORD, N.H. – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set a deadline of January 6 for New Hampshire to comply with its demands regarding the First in the Nation Primary. New Hampshire’s response? Maybe you should reconsider. In a letter from New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley...
First six months of fiscal year 2023 produces $200M revenue surplus for NH

CONCORD, NH — At the halfway point of the 2023 fiscal year, state revenues are about $200 million ahead of estimates and $40 million more than a year ago. December revenues were $59.8 million more than budget writers estimated needed to produce a balanced budget, led by old standbys, business, hospitality and real estate transfer taxes and lottery transfers record-setting jackpots and sports betting.
A private tutor for every student

Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Imagine how well you would have done in school if you had access to a tutor 24/7. Today, this is a real option for New Hampshire students, thanks to a partnership between the Department of Education and Tutor.com. Through a program launched...
