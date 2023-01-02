Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Thursday’s weather: Winter Weather Watch in effect, morning mix of freezing rain, sleet
A light mix of sleet and freezing rain will allow for slippery travel this morning. Tonight, will be cloudy with a low in the upper 20s. Tomorrow some light snow may produce a dusting to one inch. Weather Alert. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL NOON.
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Cloudy, breezy and mild with showers developing late, high of 47
A warm front will lift northward into Southern New England today but probably won`t make it much more northward than that. For a brief time, the front may make it into southern New Hampshire today where towns near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border rise to nearly 50. Weather Alert. Since we...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Political Leaders on DNC Demands: “No”
CONCORD, N.H. – The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has set a deadline of January 6 for New Hampshire to comply with its demands regarding the First in the Nation Primary. New Hampshire’s response? Maybe you should reconsider. In a letter from New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley...
manchesterinklink.com
First six months of fiscal year 2023 produces $200M revenue surplus for NH
CONCORD, NH — At the halfway point of the 2023 fiscal year, state revenues are about $200 million ahead of estimates and $40 million more than a year ago. December revenues were $59.8 million more than budget writers estimated needed to produce a balanced budget, led by old standbys, business, hospitality and real estate transfer taxes and lottery transfers record-setting jackpots and sports betting.
manchesterinklink.com
A private tutor for every student
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Imagine how well you would have done in school if you had access to a tutor 24/7. Today, this is a real option for New Hampshire students, thanks to a partnership between the Department of Education and Tutor.com. Through a program launched...
