Country Music Stars Offer Their Support for Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin

The country music community is rallying around Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field. In a devastating instance during the first quarter, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins’ tackle of the 24-year-old player prompted his heart to abruptly stop beating. For nearly 10 minutes,...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon Slams NFL’s Handling of Canceled Bills Game

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon became vocal with his criticism against the NFL after the league announced its solution to the canceled Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills game. The game was originally suspended after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while on the field. It was later officially canceled with no plans to reschedule.
