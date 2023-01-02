Read full article on original website
Kennewick Police: suspects arrested for 40+ recent burglaries
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the New Year; there’s a new reminder to lock up, especially following two arrests in Kennewick. Agencies who worked to arrest two suspects said they are responsible for more than 40 burglaries across Eastern Washington. Police arrested the two Wednesday. A big piece of this was community involvement, and the video footage sent in that helped...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-Cities truck driver dies after being hit by a car while walking on I-84 in Idaho
A Pasco man died after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on the interstate near Boise on Tuesday morning, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Police said the incident happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. in a westbound lane of Interstate 84 near milepost 66 — between the Blacks Creek Road and Mayfield exits.
610KONA
How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway
A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
ifiberone.com
Man charged with hitting 2 people with his car after house party fight in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man is facing a number of assault charges after Moses Lake police say he drove into a crowd of people, injuring two, after a party early in the morning on New Year’s Day. Juan Jesus Martinez Ladino, 35, is charged with two counts of...
22 Tri-Cities restaurants and businesses fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 18 perfect scores.
FOX 11 and 41
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
ifiberone.com
BNSF train that had traversed through Ritzville derails in Kennewick, several cars overturn
KENNEWICK - The investigation continues into how a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe freight train went off the tracks, sending rail cars onto their sides in Kennewick on Jan. 1, 2023. The six rail cars that had been hauling grain tipped over just north of Zintel Creek golf course at around 11:20...
nbcrightnow.com
K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84
CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
Benton Judge Arrested for DUI
(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
KXL
Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County
BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
elkhornmediagroup.com
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
ifiberone.com
Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County
WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
FOX 11 and 41
Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified
RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
northeastoregonnow.com
Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver
A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead after a shooting in Richland
One man is dead after a shooting in Richland on New Year's Eve. Richland PD is investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Assault puts a police officer on the bench
PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
