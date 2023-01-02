ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

FOX 11 and 41

WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

How Did This Vehicle End Up Here? Wednesday Crash on Highway

A crash that occurred sometime around noon on Wednesday left this car straddling some jersey barriers south of the Blue Bridge. A search of WSP reports has not yet turned up specifics, but according to Kennewick Firefighters Facebook page, they assisted with the removal of this car from atop some jersey barriers. We checked Washington State Patrol because they are responsible for handling accidents on state highways.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 officer leads police search to suspect under barbecue

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department arrested a suspect hiding under a barbecue grill with assistance from a Pasco Police K-9, according to a post from KPD. KPD had posted about the suspect before, reporting felony warrants for three counts of burglary, theft, possession, stolen property and vehicle prowling. He was seen on January 3 in a stolen vehicle, but drove away recklessly, according to KPD.
KENNEWICK, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Truck Driver Struck and Killed on I-84

CALDWELL, Idaho (KLIX)-A Washington State trucker was struck and killed while walking the interstate Tuesday morning in Ada County. According to Idaho State Police, the 35-year-old Pasco man had been walking in the westbound lane of Interstate 84 at around 6:37 a.m. when he was hit by a Subaru and killed. Police said the man had abandoned his semi-truck on the on-ramp to the port of entry, blocking the roadway. The driver of the Subaru was not injured and stayed at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by ISP.
ADA COUNTY, ID
NEWStalk 870

Benton Judge Arrested for DUI

(Richland, WA) -- A Benton County District Court judge will be away from the bench for a month after being arrested earlier this week for drunk driving and crashing his car. Judge Terry M. Tanner was charged with having a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit after he crashed his vehicle in Richland. According to police reports,Tanner apparently drove his vehicle onto a concrete block Monday night around 6:30. This is apparently not the first time for the judge, as Monday's drunk-driving arrest was Tanner's second in less than five years. This after he pled guilty to a DUI crash in March 2018. As punishment, Tanner was reprimanded by the state's judicial conduct board after his first conviction.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KXL

Two Police Officers Involved In Shooting In Morrow County

BOARDMAN, Ore. – Two police officers in Morrow County were involved in a shooting Wednesday. The Boardman Police Department says the officers were trying to contact 39-year-old Matthew Spargo regarding the violation of a restraining order when the shooting occurred. No one was hurt. Oregon State Police is now...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
ifiberone.com

Highway closed after large sinkhole forms in Adams County

WASHTUCNA - Washington's Department of Transportation is putting a stop to travel on SR 261 near Washtucna due to the formation of a large sink hole on the highway. WSDOT reported the sink hole when it was small in size on Dec. 28. Since then, the hole has quickly multiplied in size. On Thursday, Jan. 5, WSDOT reported that it will replace the damaged culvert caused by the sinkhole first and will repair the portion of the sinkhole that formed on the shoulder and the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Victim in New Year’s Eve shooting in Richland identified

RICHLAND, Wash.- The victim of a shooting on New Year’s Eve off of Jadwin in Richland on New Year’s Eve has been identified. The shooting is still an active investigation so not many details have been released, but the family of the victim has confirmed to NonStop Local that Michael Castoreno was killed in the shooting.
RICHLAND, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Semi-Truck Collides With Stalled Vehicle on I-84, Killing Driver

A semi-truck collided into a stalled Honda CVR on Interstate 84 on Thursday night killing the driver of the Honda. According to the Oregon State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. near milepost 186 in Umatilla County. The driver of the black 2002 Honda, John Patrick Carver, 58, of...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Assault puts a police officer on the bench

PENDLETON – Pendleton Police Chief Chuck Byram says the officer who was assaulted last week was injured more seriously than originally thought. Officer Marcus Williams suffered a broken thumb and will be out for four to eight weeks. “We’re disappointed in the individual’s actions causing that significant injury,” Byram...
PENDLETON, OR

