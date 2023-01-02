The Bridgewater-Raynham High girls basketball team handed New Bedford its first loss of the season, 47-35. Natalia Hall-Rosa led the way for the Trojans with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks. B-R (4-1, 1-0 in Southeast Conference) broke the game open by closing the first half on a 26-4 run.

