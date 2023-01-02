Mayor Eric Adams wasn’t kidding when he said “there’s no room at the inn.” The influx of migrants into New York has gotten so bad that overfilled transient hotels are telling desperate refugees they should go back to the bus station for further guidance — and the city is scrambling to open more shelters. “The shelter is at full capacity,” one couple was told Friday at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue – which is supposed to be one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers. The family, who traveled from Ecuador with two young kids, told The Post...

