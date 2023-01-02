ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
McCarthy fails to win House Speaker spot as new challenger arises

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed a fourth time in two days to win his bid to serve as Speaker of the House Wednesday as Republicans remain divided and the position remains unfilled. Another vote will be needed to confirm a speaker, and until then the newly seated chamber will remain stalled. U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, nominated U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., to oppose McCarthy...
Wisconsin Gov. Evers to announce TikTok ban on state devices

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Friday that he will soon announce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones, joining the growing number of states that prohibited the popular social media app that national lawmakers are trying to ban.Evers told WISN-TV that he will order a ban as soon as early next week. He said the decision came after he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback confirmed that the ban would be announced next week and said more details would come then.TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company...
Boarder crisis: NYC emergency shelters for migrants have no rooms

Mayor Eric Adams wasn’t kidding when he said “there’s no room at the inn.”  The influx of migrants into New York has gotten so bad that overfilled transient hotels are telling desperate refugees they should go back to the bus station for further guidance — and the city is scrambling to open more shelters. “The shelter is at full capacity,” one couple was told Friday at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue – which is supposed to be one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers. The family, who traveled from Ecuador with two young kids, told The Post...
