East Lyme, CT

Florence Griswold Museum hires new director

Jan. 5—OLD LYME — The Florence Griswold Museum has hired a new executive director: Joshua Campbell Torrance, who is currently executive director of the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield. Torrance has more than two decades of experience as a museum executive director, including at the Bennington Museum...
