gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Charles Mix County accident identified
MARTY, S.D. – A 42-year-old man from Marty, South Dakota has been identified as the person killed early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian accident five miles east of Marty. The Highway Patrol says Richard Hare, Jr. was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by...
wnax.com
Name Released in Charles Mix County Pedestrian Fatal
A 42-year-old Marty, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash east of Marty. Preliminary information indicates that Richard Hare, Jr., was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota man identified as victim in New Year’s Day crash
Authorities have identified a 42-year-old Marty, South Dakota man in a fatal New Year's Day crash.
kelo.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in vehicle vs pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was killed Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash east of Marty. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that a 42-year-old man was walking east of South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was...
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
KELOLAND TV
Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truckers stranded by the major winter storm are back on the road tonight. They were stuck in 4-foot drifts in the westbound rest area on I-90 near Salem. Buried in snow, frozen brake lines, unable to move. Eight truckers, some of them stuck at...
KELOLAND TV
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO)– While many people in Southeastern South Dakota had a snow day yesterday, the work doesn’t stop for area ag producers. Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced. Not only do they have to make sure the livestock are fed, they are also lambing and have to go out to check on the sheep every couple hours.
KELOLAND TV
A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Around thirteen inches of snow fell on Sioux Falls this week but head outside of the city and communities received even more. People in and around Armour are dealing with over 25 inches — an amount that takes a toll on everyone, especially farm and ranchers.
January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions
We are looking at a very messy start to the week across Siouxland with Ice Storm Warnings issued for the majority of Siouxland with some northern and western counties under Winter Storm Warnings and a couple very southeastern areas under a Winter Weather Advisory.
wnax.com
Ryan Heine Joins the Yankton County Commission
Ryan Heine was elected to his first term in November and says he volunteered to oversee the county Equalization Office…. Heine says he wants to work on business efficiencies….. Zoning issues were a big part of Heine’s campaign. He says that will be a priority…. Commissioner...
southdakotasearchlight.com
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
