Charles Mix County, SD

UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in Charles Mix County accident identified

MARTY, S.D. – A 42-year-old man from Marty, South Dakota has been identified as the person killed early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian accident five miles east of Marty. The Highway Patrol says Richard Hare, Jr. was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by...
MARTY, SD
Name Released in Charles Mix County Pedestrian Fatal

A 42-year-old Marty, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash east of Marty. Preliminary information indicates that Richard Hare, Jr., was walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLES MIX COUNTY, SD
MARTY, SD
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
Mitchell tow truck frees truckers stranded for 4 days near Salem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Truckers stranded by the major winter storm are back on the road tonight. They were stuck in 4-foot drifts in the westbound rest area on I-90 near Salem. Buried in snow, frozen brake lines, unable to move. Eight truckers, some of them stuck at...
SALEM, SD
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
Taking a look at snow numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
No snow days for South Dakota farmers

BRIDGEWATER, S.D. (KELO)– While many people in Southeastern South Dakota had a snow day yesterday, the work doesn’t stop for area ag producers. Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced. Not only do they have to make sure the livestock are fed, they are also lambing and have to go out to check on the sheep every couple hours.
BRIDGEWATER, SD
A snowstorm’s toll on cattle producers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Around thirteen inches of snow fell on Sioux Falls this week but head outside of the city and communities received even more. People in and around Armour are dealing with over 25 inches — an amount that takes a toll on everyone, especially farm and ranchers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Ryan Heine Joins the Yankton County Commission

Ryan Heine was elected to his first term in November and says he volunteered to oversee the county Equalization Office…. Heine says he wants to work on business efficiencies….. Zoning issues were a big part of Heine’s campaign. He says that will be a priority…. Commissioner...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
MITCHELL, SD

