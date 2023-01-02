ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Comments / 2

Ramon Drayton
4d ago

R.I.P. Brofellas and ladies learn something from this and slow them cars down put them seatbelts on and just focus on making it to your destination.I pray for the 3 ladies involved and I pray for them a speedy recovery. To the Bratton family.My condolences

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whopam.com

Truck driver injured in I-24 crash

A tractor-trailer hauling furniture went off I-24 near the state line and crashed Thursday night, injuring the driver. The report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says 31-year old Shaun Walker of High Point, North Carolina had been westbound near the 1 mile-marker when his semi went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons, traveled about 600 feet and crashed into a tree line.
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Highway 64 partially closed due to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported a deadlycrash on Highway 64 near NC 801 involving multiple vehicles. The NCDOT said the eastbound lanes are closed near NC 801 in Davie County near Mocksville. Troopers said the crash occurred Friday morning around 5:31 a.m. and involved three vehicles including a tractor-trailer. The Highway Patrol said one of the vehicles traveled across the center and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer and then was hit from behind by a pickup truck. They said the driver died at the scene. They said the tractor-trailer and pickup truck drivers had minor injuries.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

18-year-old hit by car after failing to yield to oncoming traffic on Patterson Ave. in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Winston-Salem Wednesday night, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a vehicle crash involving a person walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, they found Adair Villareal Molina, laying on the ground on the 3200 block of Patterson Avenue.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Armed robber fled Greensboro Save A Lot with cash, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for an armed robber who fled a Greensboro store. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 headlines. Officers responded to the Save A Lot on Meadowview Road after receiving reports of a robbery. A man armed with a handgun entered the...
GREENSBORO, NC
wcti12.com

NCDPS releases names of drivers involved in two vehicle crash

North Carolina — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has revealed the names of the two individuals involved in a crash in Greenville on January 3rd, 2023. According to the NCDPS, Walter Clark, 52, was parked on the southbound shoulder of NC 11 attempting to enter back onto the roadway.
GREENVILLE, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Structure fire causes road closures in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Keep this in mind for your morning commute. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street is closed today due to a structure fire, City of Greensboro reports on Thursday, Jan. 5. Officials say the road will be closed until further notice.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Vacant building catches fire in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A vacant building in Thomasville caught fire early Wednesday morning, according to Thomasville Police and Fire Departments. They said the building is a total loss. Multiple agencies are at the scene trying to tame the fire and will be there for the several hours, intermittently for...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

One person killed in Thomasville crash

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person has died after a crash on New Year's Day in Thomasville. Thomasville Police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning on U.S. 29 south near National Highway. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Police say a...
THOMASVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges after bank robbery in Bermuda Run

BERMUDA RUN, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is facing robbery charges after he was accused of robbing a bank in Bermuda Run. Johnny Eugene Cass Jr. was arrested Thursday. Davie County Sheriff's Office said Cass went into Allegacy Federal Credit Union on Yadkin Valley Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. demanding money. Cass said he had a weapon, but did not display one. An employee was leaving the bank at the time, but Cass did not allow them to exit the building.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Vandalism Arrest Made in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Reidsville Police arrested Rahzavior Lamont Bullock on Wednesday. Bullock had several outstanding arrest warrants, all relating to recent vandalism (Wentworth/Carrol Street area) and for breaking and entering at 7 Wonderz Vapes Shop. Rahzavior was given a $30,000 secured bond.
REIDSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy