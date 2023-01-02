ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

Green Bay scores a 41-17 victory over rival Minnesota to improve to 8-8 with one game left in the regular season.

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Playoff moment arrives with Packers, Lions in prime-time spotlight

There were plenty of days this season when the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had no compelling reason to believe the playoffs were in the cards in the regular-season finale. The Lions lost six of their first seven games. The Packers entered last month with a 4-8 record. Both teams are now 8-8, tied with Seattle for the final wild-card berth entering a showdown in Green Bay on Sunday...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tua Tagovailoa not a QB option for Dolphins in Week 18

With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18 against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the league's concussion protocol. Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the third time this season after self-reporting symptoms following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed Sunday's setback to the New England Patriots, the team's fifth straight loss. There is no timetable for Tagovailoa's return,...
MINNESOTA STATE
QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon

Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
MINNESOTA STATE
