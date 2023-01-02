Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18 against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the league's concussion protocol. Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the third time this season after self-reporting symptoms following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed Sunday's setback to the New England Patriots, the team's fifth straight loss. There is no timetable for Tagovailoa's return,...

