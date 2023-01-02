Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Embarrass Vikings At Lambeau
Kevin and Donnie recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFL.
Playoff moment arrives with Packers, Lions in prime-time spotlight
There were plenty of days this season when the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had no compelling reason to believe the playoffs were in the cards in the regular-season finale. The Lions lost six of their first seven games. The Packers entered last month with a 4-8 record. Both teams are now 8-8, tied with Seattle for the final wild-card berth entering a showdown in Green Bay on Sunday...
Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price
The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.
Kay Adams Goes Through the NFC Playoff Picture - Up & Adams
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Conquering Adversity
The Green Bay Packers have overcome a 4-8 start to set up a make-or-break Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this match-up with the Lions will be different.
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
Oct 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Tua Tagovailoa not a QB option for Dolphins in Week 18
With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18 against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the league's concussion protocol. Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the third time this season after self-reporting symptoms following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed Sunday's setback to the New England Patriots, the team's fifth straight loss. There is no timetable for Tagovailoa's return,...
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon
Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) reacts to the injury of safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts as he leaves the field after the win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Injured Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin
Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
