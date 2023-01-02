ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County deputy constable involved in shooting after pursuit

An attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit on US 59 near Roman Forest Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, that ended with a crash and shots fired by law enforcement. A Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable attempted to stop the driver of a passenger car on US 59 for reckless driving. When the driver reportedly failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights, a pursuit ensued, and continued into Harris County with speeds reaching more than 130 miles per hour in heavy traffic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
WILLIS, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary

On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Wea

MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim,…
MONTGOMERY, TX

