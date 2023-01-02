Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County deputy constable involved in shooting after pursuit
An attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit on US 59 near Roman Forest Boulevard around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, that ended with a crash and shots fired by law enforcement. A Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputy constable attempted to stop the driver of a passenger car on US 59 for reckless driving. When the driver reportedly failed to yield to the deputy’s emergency lights, a pursuit ensued, and continued into Harris County with speeds reaching more than 130 miles per hour in heavy traffic.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
mocomotive.com
Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery county, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail…
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
Taqueria owner still in shock after customer allegedly shoots, kills robbery suspect in SW Houston
Surveillance video obtained by ABC13 shows the moment several customers drop to the floor, shortly after the robber shouts and waives what appears to be a gun. That's when a customer fires his gun.
mocomotive.com
Harris Co. shooting: Suspect taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County. According to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, deputies observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 59 in Montgomery County. Hayden said deputies initiated a traffic stop on the…
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Houston police officer hits and kills man while responding to call in East Aldine area
"He made everybody laugh just being himself." Family identified the victim as 24-year-old Caleb Swafford. He's the second pedestrian hit and killed by an HPD officer this week.
fox26houston.com
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
Woman with body odor goes on pre-Christmas robbery spree along Westheimer, HPD says
HOUSTON — Houston police and the FBI are trying to identify a "nicely-dressed" female robber who one victim said "smelled heavily of body odor." The woman, believed to be 40 to 50 years old, is wanted in at least four robberies the week before Christmas. Surveillance video shows her...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary
On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
Driver arrested after slow-speed HOV chase into NE Houston
The slow-speed pursuit began in north Harris County before the driver headed toward downtown Houston, just before rush hour.
mocomotive.com
Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says
HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted…
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Wea
MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim,…
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
UPDATE: HPD responds to report of woman who said she was ticketed for driving 2 mph over speed limit
HOUSTON — A Houston woman says she was ticketed for going just two miles over the speed limit. Cindy Nguyen, 66, said an HPD officer cited her for going 37 mph in a 35 mph speed zone. Now, her family is questioning whether this was the best use of police time and resources.
Widow says suspect posing as utility worker killed husband for $400 during Richmond pharmacy robbery
The victim's widow said her husband threw himself on the suspect and tried to get the gun from him to save them, "You took someone's husband, kids' dad, or a mother's son for $400."
