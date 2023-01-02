Read full article on original website
Related
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two other Cosumnes River flood victims identified
The remaining two victims of the New Year’s Day flooding from the Cosumnes River have been identified. The first victim found was 45-year-old Steven Sampson of McAlester, Oklahoma. He was found inside a submerged car near Dillard Road and Highway 99. The second victim, 57-year-old Mei Keng Lam, was...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Third body recovered from New Year’s Day flood in South Sacramento County
This evening a third body was recovered from the New Year’s Day flooding that hit the southern part of Sacramento County. The Cosumnes Fire Department received a call just before 4 pm for a vehicle in flood waters at New Hope Road in Galt. A vehicle was later found submerged in the Mokelumne River with the body still inside. The operation went from rescue to recovery. CHP and Sacramento Sheriff were on the scene as well.
Getting Answers: Is there concern over the Sacramento River's rising water level?
SACRAMENTO — The rising river levels are becoming the newest attraction in Old Sacramento.People are visiting the area to check out the swollen waterway and the tons of trash being washed downstream — everything from coolers and cushions to what appears to be part of a canoe. Even whole trees are floating by.So just how high is the river in downtown Sacramento? Last Friday, the river level was at 11 feet. Now, one week later, it's gone up to 23 feet and is continuing to rise."It's kind of scary because of all the flooding that's happening," one civilian said.Sacramento is...
Two breaks along Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 traced to private land owner, county has no jurisdiction to repair
SACRAMENTO — No government agency is taking the lead to repair two breaks along the Cosumnes River that flooded Highway 99 and Dillard Road over the weekend in the Wilton area, CBS13 learned Monday. Flooding there led to dozens of water rescues through Monday morning, 20 stranded cars on Highway 99 Saturday night, and one reported death on Dillard Road after a car was swept away in rushing floodwater. "This is unfortunately a situation where we had a fatality that is out of our control," said Sacramento County spokesperson Matt Robinson on Monday. Our team reached out to multiple agencies, including Sacramento County,...
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Some water getting through gates at Sacramento Weir
WEST SACRAMENTO – Water can be seen coming over the gates at the Sacramento Weir on Wednesday as the leading edge of a significant storm hits Northern California.The weir is one of several along the Sacramento River that act as a flood safety valve. Notably, the Sacramento Weir is the only one that has locks that need to be released manually. Standard procedure for the locks to be released is when the Sacramento River water level at I Street reaches 27.5' and is predicted to keep rising. The level is a little under 24' on Wednesday, but the California Nevada River Forecast Center forecasts show it could reach about 26.6' by Friday.The last time any gates were opened at the Sacramento Weir was back in February 2017. That year, the gates were actually opened twice. When the gates are opened, the water flows into the Yolo Bypass area. Forecasts show that the Fremont Weir, which also dumps water into the bypass when the level reaches 32', is also expected to be active by Friday – reaching a stage of 33.3'.
Third body discovered near New Hope Road in Galt, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
(KTXL) — A body was discovered inside a submerged vehicle near New Hope and Orr roads in the Galt area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the person inside the vehicle. It’s the third body to be found. On Sunday, the first morning after […]
KCRA.com
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
19-year-old woman killed in Fairfield after hydroplaning into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old woman was killed in a single vehicle crash while driving on a partially flooded road in Fairfield Wednesday night. Law enforcement dispatch received reports of a single vehicle collision on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fairfield police. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver dies, dozens stranded in Highway 99 flooding
A massive cleanup is underway in Sacramento County where a portion of the highway was completely engulfed by water. One man died in his car and dozens of others were trapped in their vehicles.
KSBW.com
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
KCRA.com
4-year-old boy leaves Sacramento-area school for hours before staff realized he was gone
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 4-year-old boy on Wednesday walked away from his school in Sacramento, and it took hours before anyone realized he was gone, officials said. The Center Joint Unified School District, which represents Cyril Spinelli Elementary School in Antelope, said the student left the campus at the end of the lunch hour after using the restroom. An adult who found the student off campus contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Flooding Updates: More than 2000 still without power
(KTXL) — An atmospheric river brought continuous rain to California Friday and Saturday, leaving widespread flooding, impacted roadways and high water levels in lakes and rivers. In Sacramento County, a flash flood warning has been issued in areas near the community of Wilton due to “imminent levee failure” near the Cosumnes River. Sacramento County proclaimed […]
Who is responsible if a tree falls during a storm? This is what the City of Sacramento says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Heavy rain and windy conditions can cause trees and palm trees to fall over, and potentially damage homes and personal property. According to the City of Sacramento’s website, strong winds and soil that has been soaked with rainfall could make trees vulnerable due to a loss of anchorage and the moving […]
Cameron Park residents react to flooding, evacuation order
CAMERON PARK — In rain boots, jeans, and a well-loved rani jacket, a Cameron Park resident walked the streets of his neighborhood on Saturday, ready to help his neighbors. He's lived in the same home for nearly 50 years, but the New Year's Eve flooding and the downpour was a first."It's up to my front door, blocked off with sandbags," said 47-year-old Tom Rutz.The street doesn't have the proper drainage for this amount of water. So Rutz's neighbor attempted to set up a barricade between the flooded street and driveway to slow the feet of water inching toward the inside...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary January 3, 2023
Suspect: BOOTH, JALEN (BMA, 27, ARRESTED) WILLFUL THREAT OF CRIME-PUTS PERSON IN FEAR OF SAFETY. PREVENTING VICTIM/WITNESS FROM REPORTING TO LAW ENFORCEMENT. Suspect: MCKENNA, CHANCE (WMA, 25, ARRESTED) PC 243 (E) (1) BATTERY AGAINST PERSON W/PREVIOUS DATING RELATIONSHIP. Suspect: 1821 hours. Time: 23-000047. Report: PC 273.5(A) Charges: CONFIDENTIAL. Location: SINGH,...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Second person killed in New Year’s Day flood near Dillard Road identified
The Sacramento Coroner has identified the person found earlier this morning near Dillard Road as 57-year-old Mei Keng Lam. Lam’s vehicle was found in a flooded area south of Dillard Road. Her body was found outside of her car according to officials. Her family had reported her missing New Year’s Day on social media.
