Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come in with soreness that they didn't anticipate to be like that. So we sent him to get an MRI on his hip, and that showed he had a strain," Eberflus said. "He's not going to...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO