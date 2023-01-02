Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention
Dubbs and Patrick recap the dominant win for the Detroit Lions over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the NFL.
Playoff moment arrives with Packers, Lions in prime-time spotlight
There were plenty of days this season when the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had no compelling reason to believe the playoffs were in the cards in the regular-season finale. The Lions lost six of their first seven games. The Packers entered last month with a 4-8 record. Both teams are now 8-8, tied with Seattle for the final wild-card berth entering a showdown in Green Bay on Sunday...
Ashe Post & Times
Packers Embarrass Vikings At Lambeau
Kevin and Donnie recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFL.
Tua Tagovailoa not a QB option for Dolphins in Week 18
With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18 against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the league's concussion protocol. Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the third time this season after self-reporting symptoms following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed Sunday's setback to the New England Patriots, the team's fifth straight loss. There is no timetable for Tagovailoa's return,...
Bears' Justin Fields out, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come in with soreness that they didn't anticipate to be like that. So we sent him to get an MRI on his hip, and that showed he had a strain," Eberflus said. "He's not going to...
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL.
Sensitive, unfamiliar territory realized as NFL gets back to work
Back to work Wednesday became unfamiliar, sensitive and emotional territory around the NFL two days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the playing field in critical condition. Hamlin remained in intensive care breathing with the aid of machines on Wednesday morning when his Buffalo teammates began checking in for what is typically the first workday of preparation for the next game -- in this case, a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday. ...
Reports: QB Carson Wentz to sit, Commanders want look at rook Sam Howell
Rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell appears set for an audition as the Washington Commanders continue to shuffle the deck at quarterback. Multiple reports Wednesday indicate Carson Wentz, who started last week after Taylor Heinicke played in nine games while Wentz recovered from a broken bone in his hand, will be inactive for Week 18 when the Commanders welcome the Dallas Cowboys. Heinicke and Howell are expected to share QB duties,...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Kay Adams Goes Through the NFC Playoff Picture - Up & Adams
Kay Adams Goes Through the NFC Playoff Picture - Up & Adams
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Chicago Bears
Jan 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) drops back to pass against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?
After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made that pursuit a bit more challenging. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine the league's questionable choice to put the Lions and Packers in prime time after the Seahawks play the Rams in the season finale.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur Says They've Been In A Playoff Mindset For Awhile
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Packers.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh. Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state, is part of the...
