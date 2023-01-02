Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
2 hurt when driver strikes 2 parked vehicles in Dubuque
Police say two people were injured when a driver crashed into two parked vehicles Wednesday in Dubuque. 76 year old Royal Hughes and his passenger, 76 year old Joyce Hughes, both of Dubuque, were taken to a local hospital after a crash. Dubuque police said Royal Hughes was driving east on Tomahawk Drive around 12:15pm when he lost control of his vehicle and it struck the parked vehicles. Royal Hughes was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
KCRG.com
Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
WIFR
Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes. “Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.
x1071.com
Authorities Respond To Domestic Dispute in South Wayne
Lafayette County deputies responded to a residence on East Grove Street in South Wayne Thursday around 7:40am for a domestic dispute. As a result, 32 year old Christopher Moellers of South Wayne was cited for Disorderly Conduct. Deputies from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Mineral Point Police assisted at the scene.
nbc15.com
Grant Co. officials gives investigation update one month after man went missing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One month after a man went missing, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update Thursday on its efforts to search for him. Officials stated that Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of Sunday, Dec. 4, into the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5.
x1071.com
Two People Injured in Crash Near Galena
Two juveniles from Galena were injured in a one vehicle crash Sunday in rural Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff reports that around 11:30am Sunday morning, a car driven by a 17-year old girl lost control on ice while traveling on Stagecoach Trail just east of Heller Lane. The vehicle went off of the road and hit some trees before coming to rest in a ditch. The girl and a 12-year old boy were taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of their injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
Police find teen lying in Rockford road after Friday morning shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say officers found a 17-year-old boy lying in the street after being shot in the torso early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue around 1:50 a.m. The teen was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
KWQC
Police: 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
KWQC
Arrest made in Thursday overnight shooting in Davenport which left 1 dead and 1 seriously hurt
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department announced an arrest made in Thursday’s overnight shooting which left one person dead and one seriously hurt. Zachary L. Beverlin, 28 has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in posession of a firearm.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
Woman killed after crashing into semi in Ogle County
LYNNVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Monday night after failing to yield at a stop sign and slamming into a semi-truck, authorities said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Route 64 and Mulford Road just before 4:30 p.m. Police said the woman, later identified […]
Three arrested as part of Dixon Police investigation
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested by Dixon Police during a search of a house, resulting in charges for weapons and methamphetamine. According to police, officers began an investigation into Scott Vue, 45, on January 5th. Vue was a felon known to police, and was reportedly caught in possession of a firearm, […]
Flatbed trailers, truck stolen from Pecatonica business
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a tractor equipment company in Pecatonica Tuesday night, stealing several large trailers and a truck. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened overnight Tuesday at NITE Equipment, at 2388 N Conger Road. The company said six flatbed trailers were stolen, […]
superhits106.com
Authorities ID man who fatally shot himself during Dubuque County traffic stop
Authorities have identified the driver who fatally shot himself during a traffic stop Monday night near Farley. 29 year old Hunter Krapfl of Dyersville was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle. At 10:45 p.m. Monday Dubuque County dispatchers relayed a message for law enforcement to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver operating a red Chevy Silverado. At 11:30 p.m., a Farley police officer observed and stopped the vehicle near U.S. 20 and Sullivan Road for a minor traffic violation. As officers were approaching the vehicle, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle. Krapfl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
rockfordscanner.com
RPD Release: Teen Shot in Rockford
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue for a report of. shots fired. Upon arrival, officers were advised that as...
8 Large Trailers Were Stolen From One Illinois Business Overnight
For the second time in a month, large equipment has been stolen off the lot of a Rockford area business, and now I'm wondering, does Rockford have a large equipment crime ring in the works?. Another Rockford Area Business Loses Thousands of Dollars to Thieves. Before I tell you about...
x1071.com
One Person Taken To Hospital For Assault in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County say a person was treated at a hospital following a New Year’s Day assault in Iowa County. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 9:30am Sunday to a residence near Midway Lanes ibetween Dodgeville and Mineral Point for a report of an assault. According to a report, 19 year old Tucker Ray of Mineral Point was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery-intended bodily harm. Ray was the only person arrested and the victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
x1071.com
Man gets 30 days in jail for dealing meth near Grant County school
A man who was dealing drugs near a Grant County school has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 37 year old Nicholas Friederich of Platteville pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine-on or near certain places, in this case, a school. He must report to jail by Feb. 24 and is eligible for work release. He also must serve three years of probation. Friederich was arrested in July after Cuba City police reported executing a search warrant along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at the residence of 41 year old Laura Harman in Cuba City. She subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to two years of probation.
x1071.com
No One Injured In Three Vehicle Crash in Boscobel
No injuries were reported following a three vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Boscobel around Noon Tuesday. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 37 year old Brian Bankes of Wauzeka was driving south on Highway 61 in a Ford F150. 63 year old Steven Ringelsetter of Spring Green was driving North on Highway 61 in a Chevy Silverado. Bankes took a left turn onto Wisconsin Avenue in front of Ringelsetter. Ringelsetter’s vehicle struck Bankes’ vehicle. Banke’s vehicle then spun and struck a semi driven by 43 year old Jeremy Rathman of Baraboo. Both vehicles had major damage and the semi tractor had minor damage. Bankes was cited for failure to yield right of way. Assisting at the scene was Boscobel Fire, Boscobel Police, Boscobel EMS, and Terry’s Tire and Tow.
