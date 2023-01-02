Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings

The Detroit Lions finally have their prime-time game, which is for all of the marbles, as long as the Lions get some help. For the opponent, the Green Bay Packers, the scenario is simple: beat the Lions (yeah, right) and they clinch a spot in the NFL Playoffs. For the Lions, it is slightly less cut-and-dry than that. In order for the Lions to beat out Green Bay for that final playoff spot, the Lions would need to beat the Packers, and they would also need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Seattle Seahawks. Unfortunately for Detroit, they can only control one of those outcomes. That is the one we will be discussing.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO