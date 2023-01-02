Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

There were plenty of days this season when the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had no compelling reason to believe the playoffs were in the cards in the regular-season finale. The Lions lost six of their first seven games. The Packers entered last month with a 4-8 record. Both teams are now 8-8, tied with Seattle for the final wild-card berth entering a showdown in Green Bay on Sunday...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO