Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings

Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and Chances
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay Packers
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl Roster
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into Christmas
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNF
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
Matt LaFleur begs Packers’ fans not to sell tickets to Detroit Lions fans
This coming Sunday, everything will be on the line for Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers when they host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. But depending on what happens earlier in the day, the game could also mean a playoff spot for the Lions. On Monday, LaFleur spoke to reporters and he had a request for Packers fans.
Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson
A Joe Burrow contract extension should be coming up, but the Bengals have a lot of pressure on them after huge NFL QB deals last offseason. The post Joe Burrow Contract: Bengals Could Lose Superstar QB Because of Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Week 18 Packers game against Lions will air on Sunday Night Football on TMJ4
The momentous Week 18 game between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions with massive playoff implications on the line will air on Sunday Night Football on TMJ4, the NFL announced Monday.
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell news conference: Couldn't write Packers game scenario any better
It's Monday so that means it's time to hear from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Campbell will no doubt be feeling good after a dominant win over the division-rival Chicago Bears. The Lions' offense rolled up more than 500 yards of offense on the lowly Bears as Jared Goff went 21 of...
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
AJ Dillon 1-on-1 interview ahead of Week 18 showdown
It may have seemed improbable a month ago, but the Packers are knocking on the door of another playoff appearance. FOX6's Lily Zhao went 1-on-1 with running back AJ Dillon, who talked about the team sticking together and how this match-up with the Lions will be different.
Bryce Young, Will Anderson among Alabama trio NFL-bound
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and running back Jahmyr Gibbs all declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. Young and Anderson are expected to be top-five picks, with Young likely to go No. 1 overall if the Houston Texans earn the first pick. Gibbs projects to be a late first-round pick. All three announced their decisions -- which were expected -- at a news conference Monday....
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
Packers, Lions at Lambeau Field: Tickets there, if you can pay the price
The Green Bay Packers announced on Monday afternoon, Jan. 2 that a limited number of tickets are now available from the team for the home game against the Detroit Lions.
Did NFL Put Seahawks At Competitive Disadvantage With Playoffs On Line?
After coming up with a huge victory over the Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Seahawks enter the final week needing a bit of help to get the NFC's final wild card, but the league may have made that pursuit a bit more challenging. Corbin Smith and Rob Rang examine the league's questionable choice to put the Lions and Packers in prime time after the Seahawks play the Rams in the season finale.
Uncle says Damar Hamlin has lung damage, doctors see 'progress'
Signs of progress were made overnight in the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, doctors informed his family, according to family friend Jordon Rooney. Rooney told ESPN and NFL Network that "promising readings" were shown in monitoring Hamlin overnight and early Wednesday. He declined to share additional details. "They're trying to get his lungs back to full strength," said Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, outside of University of Cincinnati Medical...
Reports: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh drawing heavy NFL interest
At least three NFL teams have included Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on their list of head coach candidates in the upcoming hiring cycle, ESPN reported Monday. The Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers all are planning to discuss their vacancy with Harbaugh, according to the report. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Broncos are "doing their homework" on Harbaugh. Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. secretary of state, is part of the...
