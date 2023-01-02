ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Instant analysis: Nixon's return, Barry's defense, Jones' running send Packers past Vikings

By JIM POLZIN
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers improved to 8-8 with a 41-17 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game:

What I liked

The Packers fell in an early hole and the Vikings fans — there were a lot of them in attendance — were loud and proud.

Enter Keisean Nixon, who caught a kickoff five yards deep in the end zone, sprinted through a gaping hole and took it to the house for the third-longest kickoff return in franchise history.

Nixon has been a massive difference-maker since the coaching staff finally decided to let him handle returns. He’s fast and fearless, and the return Sunday created exactly the spark this team (and its home crowd) needed.

• Green Bay’s defense was phenomenal. Take a bow, Joe Barry.

The Packers had three interceptions and forced a fumble, plus got on the scoreboard when safety Darnell Savage returned a Kirk Cousins pick 75 yards.

It took too long, but this is the dominant and opportunistic Packers defense we thought we’d see back when the season began. Better late than never, I guess.

Special props to cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was assigned to Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson for most of the game.

Jefferson’s line: Five targets, one catch, 15 yards.

• It was clear from the Packers’ first offensive series that Aaron Jones was going to be a big part of the game plan, and the standout running back delivered.

Jones ran hard from start to finish, producing 111 yards on 14 carries.

What I didn’t like

This will be a short list because, well, the Packers were nearly perfect.

But the game started on a sour note when Green Bay’s punt protection collapsed, resulting in a Josh Metellus block that gave Minnesota the ball at the Packers’ 1.

If you were thinking “here we go with the Packers special teams again,” you weren’t alone. But Nixon made that blunder a footnote with his big return a short while later.

• Former Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith served as one of the Vikings’ captains and put on quite the show during the pregame coin flip. Each of the other three Minnesota captains shook hands with Packers captains Adrian Amos and Dallin Leavitt, but Smith refused to do so and made a big production out of it.

It was childish and dumb. It was also the last time Smith did anything of note Sunday.

If you’re going to pull off a stunt like that, better back it up with a big game. Instead, Smith did nothing and watched his old team win by 31 points.

What it means

Can’t believe I’m typing this, but the Packers are in the playoffs next week if they beat visiting Detroit.

It’s been quite the turn of events during the stretch run of what appeared to be a lost season.

The Packers looked like a legitimately good team the past two weeks. Now they’re on the verge of entering the postseason as a team nobody wants to deal with. Crazy.

