Photos: Packers rout Vikings to keep playoff hopes alive

Playoff moment arrives with Packers, Lions in prime-time spotlight
There were plenty of days this season when the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers had no compelling reason to believe the playoffs were in the cards in the regular-season finale. The Lions lost six of their first seven games. The Packers entered last month with a 4-8 record. Both teams are now 8-8, tied with Seattle for the final wild-card berth entering a showdown in Green Bay on Sunday...
Lions Blow Out Bears To Retain Playoff Contention
Dubbs and Patrick recap the dominant win for the Detroit Lions over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the NFL.
Packers Embarrass Vikings At Lambeau
Kevin and Donnie recap the win for the Green Bay Packers over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in the NFL.
Tua Tagovailoa not a QB option for Dolphins in Week 18
With a playoff berth on the line, coach Mike McDaniel said the Miami Dolphins will start either Teddy Bridgewater or rookie Skylar Thompson in Week 18 against the New York Jets, with Tua Tagovailoa remaining in the league's concussion protocol. Tagovailoa is in the protocol for the third time this season after self-reporting symptoms following a Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He missed Sunday's setback to the New England Patriots, the team's fifth straight loss. There is no timetable for Tagovailoa's return,...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Mason Crosby vs. Vikings
Packers kicker Mason Crosby made a 56-yard field goal before halftime against the Vikings.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
NFL Week 18 Preview: Lions Vs. Packers
Kevin and Donnie preview the NFC North battle between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in the NFL.
Lions Treating Week 18 against Packers as Playoff Game
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell says team treating Green Bay Packers as NFL playoff game.
Bears' Justin Fields out, Nathan Peterman to start vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears will turn to Nathan Peterman to start the team's season finale this weekend with fellow quarterback Justin Fields nursing a sore hip, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. "Justin Fields came in on Monday morning with a sore hip, which many times happens to players when they come in with soreness that they didn't anticipate to be like that. So we sent him to get an MRI on his hip, and that showed he had a strain," Eberflus said. "He's not going to...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: Playoff Mind-Set Continues vs Lions
The Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings, setting up a make-or-break showdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs. NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games. ...
QB concerns aplenty, Dolphins add Mike Glennon
Mike Glennon joined the Miami Dolphins' practice squad as the team deals with two ailing quarterbacks. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa would not play Sunday and backup Teddy Bridgewater is not able to throw a football at the moment because of a dislocated right pinkie. "I can't forecast Teddy's availability," McDaniel said, running through the possible pecking order in practice, including Glennon. "We thought this...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Nov 6, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) rushes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during second half action at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) on the field before the game against the Green Bay Packers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Conquering Adversity
The Green Bay Packers have overcome a 4-8 start to set up a make-or-break Week 18 game against the Detroit Lions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Momentum, Turnovers
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur looks ahead to Sunday's Week 18 showdown against the Detroit Lions.
Sensitive, unfamiliar territory realized as NFL gets back to work
Back to work Wednesday became unfamiliar, sensitive and emotional territory around the NFL two days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin left the playing field in critical condition. Hamlin remained in intensive care breathing with the aid of machines on Wednesday morning when his Buffalo teammates began checking in for what is typically the first workday of preparation for the next game -- in this case, a 1 p.m. ET home kickoff with the New England Patriots on Sunday. ...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the football during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Following Bills lead on status of next game
Any decision regarding when and if the Buffalo Bills play their next game belongs to the team, NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday. Specifically, Vincent said the NFL only began discussing the entire schedule and any games involving the Bills on Wednesday. That's because the NFL intends to follow the lead of Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Vincent said, but that conversation "hasn't taken place." "We'll allow Sean...
