January 2nd PM: Substantial ice and snow set to create hazardous travel conditions

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Tonight expect a wintry mix with windy conditions. Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories, and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued across the entirety of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area lasting through Tuesday evening.

Freezing ice accumulations between 0.10″ and 0.25″ are possible in parts of Siouxland which will make for very slick travel conditions. It’s not out of the question that isolated 0.50″ ice accumulations occur. If we do end up on the higher end of ice accumulation totals, power outages will also become a concern since winds are set to gust between 30 and 40 MPH.

Tuesday morning we should have a lull in the precipitation before snow takes over the region. Snow amounts will vary between 4 and 8 inches for most with the greatest amounts further northwest toward Yankton, SD. Southern & southeastern parts of Siouxland closer to Omaha, NE and Denison, IA won’t get all that much snow – closer to 2 inches – but it’ll still be icy and slick.

Wednesday there’s a chance of light snow persisting. It’ll be windy and chilly with a high of 27°. Partly cloudy skies will be with us for most of the rest of this week with highs looking to stick in the 20s with a quiet pattern.

