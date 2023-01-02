CPD: 9-year-old dies after being shot inside Washington Heights home

CHICAGO — A 9-year-old child has died after being shot inside a home in Washington Heights, according to the Chicago Police Department .

CPD said the incident happened in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street Sunday evening.

Sources tell WGN the child was shot multiple times and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where the child was later pronounced dead.

It is unclear who owned the firearm and what circumstances led up to the shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

