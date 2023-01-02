Read full article on original website
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
Homer Finishes As Division IV Nonselect State Runner UpUnder The Radar NWLAHomer, LA
ktalnews.com
Taylor brothers restore family’s musical legacy with Shreveport music school’s reopening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Taylor’s School of Music is re-opening in Shreveport and hosting a ribbon cutting on Saturday to mark the musical family’s return to their passion for song and sound. Brothers Alan and William Taylor will continue their father’s legacy of providing music education in...
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport teen found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport teen was found safe Thursday. According to SPD, 16-year-old Leterion Taylor has been returned home safely.
New Year’s baby born in Louisiana shares same birthday as mother
Two birthdays are being celebrated at Minden Medical Center on the first day of the new year: little Braylon Alexander is officially listed as the first baby born at MMC in 2023, but Braylon is not the only member of his immediate family with a birthday on the 1st day of January.
earnthenecklace.com
Tayler Davis Leaving KSLA: Where Is the Shreveport News Anchor Going?
Tayler Davis has been responsible for bringing the latest coverage to her native Louisiana for only two years but already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her broadcasting career. Tayler Davis announced she is leaving KSLA in Shreveport in 2023. News 12 viewers and her followers have since been asking where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. More importantly, they want to know if she will be leaving Louisiana too. Here’s what Tayler Davis said about her departure from KSLA.
KSLA
Applebee’s staff feeds and comforts elderly woman reported missing
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - After being reported missing for several hours, Maria Montalvo was found at an Applebee’s in Bossier City located on Airline Drive. When Montalvo walked into the restaurant at about 7:30 p.m., she spoke little English and asked for water and tacos, so the staff took care of her.
KSLA
FOUND: Teen last seen Dec. 30 in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - UPDATE: The missing 16-year-old was found and returned home safely, the Shreveport Police Department reported around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. The 16-year-old was last seen Dec. 30, 2022 in the...
ktalnews.com
Missing elderly woman from Bossier City found safe
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Bossier City Police Department says that a missing elderly woman has been found safe. BCPD put out a release Wednesday night asking for the public’s help finding an 87-year-old woman who had walked away from her home. Less than 3 hours later, they announced that she was found.
KSLA
SPD announces school zone time changes starting Jan. 9
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department says it’s changing school zone times throughout the city. Beginning Monday, Jan. 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. SCHOOL ZONE TIMES CHANGES. 2-4 p.m. >>> 2:30-4:30 p.m. SPD says...
ktalnews.com
Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program
Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program. Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central …. Many’s Jess Curtis to take over Natchitoches Central program. Rain returns for part of the weekend. Rain returns for part of the weekend. Shreveport City Council passed ordinance to...
ktalnews.com
Broadway director returns home to Shreveport holding The Color Purple
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Zhailon Levingston has a little time left to develop nervous jitters before the curtain goes up on the first performance of The Color Purple in his hometown of Shreveport, but so far, the youngest Black director in Broadway history says it feels great to be backstage in the same theatre where he acted in his youth.
KSLA
Shooting sends 3 adults to the hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent three people, all adults, to the hospital. The victims showed up in front of the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory on Linwood Avenue at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Caddo 911 dispatch record show. “We are still looking...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman who may be a witness in connection with a homicide discovered early New Year's Day.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
ktalnews.com
Police investigate Mooretown shooting, two injured
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that happened in Mooretown on Thursday afternoon, leaving two injured. Caddo 911 logs show a reported shooting just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Police say two male victims suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The two males were walking...
ktalnews.com
Let the good times roll: Shreveport Mardi Gras parade dates
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Mardi Gras season is almost here, and Krewes in Shreveport are getting ready for the celebration. The first parade to roll out is the Krewe of Sobek Parade at 1:00 p.m. on January 14. But do not fear; there are several parades you can attend for Mardi Gras fun.
KTBS
Firefighter injured when restaurant goes up in flames in Dixie Inn
DIXIE INN, La. - One firefighter was injured in a blaze that demolished Dorcheat Seafood and Grill in Dixie Inn early Friday morning. “The man who was injured is a volunteer for Minden and Dixie Inn,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad. “Apparently it was a freak deal. A metal coupling snapped off of one of the hoses and hit him. It broke his leg in at least two places – maybe injured his foot.”
KTBS
Springhill gets Little Free Pantry
SPRINGHILL, La. – This north Webster Parish city has become the latest in the state to have its own Little Free Pantry. Supporters joined for a ribbon cutting Tuesday morning at 400 N. Giles St. at the Springhill Chamber of Commerce, where the free-standing pantry has been set up for those in need to access.
KSLA
Benton woman, her attorney fail to show up in court
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Benton woman who is accused of selling goods to dozens of women nationally and not delivering them was scheduled to be back in court Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Bossier Parish clerk of court’s office told KSLA News 12 that 23-year-old Bailey Baker paid bond on eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark in September.
KTBS
Be aware of fake check scam in the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's a new year, but plenty of old crooks trying to scam you out of your money. The holidays have just passed and many are thinking about how they are going to pay for all those Christmas gifts charged to a credit card. The bad guys know...
