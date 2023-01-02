Read full article on original website
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
Missing Boothbay Man Disappeared While His Truck Was Warming Up
A 60-year-old Boothbay man went missing from his yard sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, leaving his truck running in the driveway. Thomas P. Harris was last seen on Monday evening, working in the yard outside his home at 170 Butler Road in Boothbay. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted on the department's Facebook page that the man's roommate told them he found Thomas's truck running in the yard Tuesday morning, but that Thomas was nowhere to be found. Officials searched the area around the residence, with help from Maine Warden Service and Maine State Police K-9 Teams, but they were not able to pick up a scent and found no evidence of the man. At this time, it's not clear whether he walked away or may have entered a vehicle and left the area. But the fact that he left his vehicle running would suggest that he intended to return.
Waterville Police to receive pay raises
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council has approved increased wages and vacation time for its police department. The new rates start at more than $25 an hour for patrol and $34.50 an hour for detectives. The measures passed 6-1, but councilors’ sentiments were far more varied. One councilor...
Driver in Abbot home hit & run identified as a juvenile
ABBOT, Maine (WABI) - We have some new information about the hit and run accident in Abbot on Wednesday. The driver involved in the Abbot home hit and run has been identified as a juvenile. According to the Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile swerved to avoid hitting a deer....
This Drive-Thru Worker at the Dunkin’ in Brunswick, Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
Waterville appoints interim city manager
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville’s assistant city manager will be taking the lead for awhile. City Council voted unanimously to name William Post acting city manager until a replacement can be found. This comes after former city manager Steve Daly abruptly resigned last month. Post has been the assistant...
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
Rotary Club of Waterville donates to Children’s Discovery Museum
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Central Maine museum is getting a boost of cash from another local organization as it works towards reopening its doors. The Children’s Discovery Museum of Central Maine, formerly located in Augusta, is still hard at work constructing its new space in Waterville. We’re told...
$5,000 reward for info on West Paris shop firearm theft
WEST PARIS, Maine (WABI) - Officials are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution after several handguns were stolen from a West Paris sporting goods store. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Boston Field Division says two people entered J&K Sporting Goods on December...
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
Driver dies in fiery wreck in Poland, Maine
POLAND, Maine — A man died Monday morning in a fiery wreck after his vehicle hit the back of a tractor-trailer truck that was stopped on the side of Harris Hill Road in Poland, Maine. The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said the man was pulled from his burning vehicle...
Waterville Convenience Store Robbed On Monday Morning
Police in Waterville are investigating a robbery at a KMD convenience store. According to an article on the KJ website, the Circle K at 445 Kennedy Memorial Drive was robbed at just after 1:30 AM on Monday, January 2nd. The suspect has yet to be apprehended. According to the article....
Man charged with OUI after rollover in Hope
HOPE, Maine (WABI) - A Hope man has been charged with operating under the influence after a passenger was hospitalized when his pickup truck rolled over in Hope Monday morning. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says area departments responded to the Camden Road just before 11 a.m. to free two...
Multiple Weapons Complaints in Lewiston
The Lewiston Police are investigating two unrelated weapons complaints that occurred over the weekend. on in the Knox street area, the other on Pond Road.
