Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Chiefs rule out Patrick Mahomes weapon for Week 18 vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes will be missing one of his weapons out wide in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who suffered a laceration on his hand during Week 17, has been ruled out for the season finale. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the situation on Thursday. Via Chiefs Wire:
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest. Burrow himself has now been able to process […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett gets apology from Ben Roethlisberger after game-winning drives
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in playoff contention with an 8-8 record heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, thanks in large part to the late-game heroics of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The 24-year-old Pickett was instrumental in the last two wins of the Steelers, as he led the team to […] The post Kenny Pickett gets apology from Ben Roethlisberger after game-winning drives appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit
It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow admits locker room split for Week 18 after Damar Hamlin incident
The NFL did the right thing in postponing the Bengals-Bills clash after what happened on the field to Damar Hamlin. The league has been as supportive as it can be in trying to be respectful amid all the concern, but that won’t stop football from returning to the field. Joe Burrow knows it, too.
Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty
The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, to the extent that they could be looking to change things up at quarterback going forward. With Derek Carr’s Raiders’ future unclear, wide receiver Davante Adams got brutally honest on the prospects of his own playing career in Las Vegas. Adams, who is longtime best […] The post Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote
The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2 pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023 The […] The post Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur became the first person from the New York Jets to admit quarterback Zach Wilson may have been mishandled by the organization. “Through two years, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said Thursday. Mike LaFleur says, in hindsight, that Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting and learning behind a veteran […] The post Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18
Heading into the final stretch of the season, injuries have impacted the San Francisco 49ers offense. But now in Week 18, they seem to be back in full force. Upon his arrival to the 49ers at the trade deadline, running back Christian McCaffrey has led the backfield. Over the 10 games that he has played, […] The post Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson remaining humble as he approaches milestone mark
FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is close to reaching a big milestone mark for any running back, especially in this day and age. The New England Patriots’ second-year running back is at 986 rushing yards for the season, meaning he’s only 14 yards short of 1,000. Stevenson’s actually been within striking range of the mark over the last few weeks, but he’s mustered up just 72 rushing yards in the Patriots’ last two games.
Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision
Marvin Mims Jr. is now the latest Oklahoma Sooners player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will be “entering” his name in the upcoming NFL Draft. Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MOEzsmXDS — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023 There was some doubt over […] The post Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
