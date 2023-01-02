ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed

Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest. Burrow himself has now been able to process […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett gets apology from Ben Roethlisberger after game-winning drives

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in playoff contention with an 8-8 record heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, thanks in large part to the late-game heroics of rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The 24-year-old Pickett was instrumental in the last two wins of the Steelers, as he led the team to […] The post Kenny Pickett gets apology from Ben Roethlisberger after game-winning drives appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation

The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit

It was only two months ago that the Pittsburgh Steelers held a 2-6 record and were on the outside looking in on the AFC playoff picture. Many threw in the towel on the Steelers’ season, but not T.J. Watt. Even as the Steelers sat near the bottom of the AFC standings at their bye week […] The post T.J. Watt drops truth bomb on Steelers’ resilient spirit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty

The Las Vegas Raiders had a disappointing season in 2022, to the extent that they could be looking to change things up at quarterback going forward. With Derek Carr’s Raiders’ future unclear, wide receiver Davante Adams got brutally honest on the prospects of his own playing career in Las Vegas. Adams, who is longtime best […] The post Davante Adams gets brutally honest on future with Raiders amid Derek Carr uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote

The NFL and its owners passed a resolution on Friday specifying AFC playoff scenarios after Monday’s marquee matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended as a result of Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The full resolution that just passed https://t.co/HK3W3qCyQ2 pic.twitter.com/IMD5w3IxKW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2023 The […] The post Official playoff scenarios for Bills, Bengals, Chiefs after owner vote appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur became the first person from the New York Jets to admit quarterback Zach Wilson may have been mishandled by the organization. “Through two years, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said Thursday. Mike LaFleur says, in hindsight, that Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting and learning behind a veteran […] The post Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18

Heading into the final stretch of the season, injuries have impacted the San Francisco 49ers offense. But now in Week 18, they seem to be back in full force. Upon his arrival to the 49ers at the trade deadline, running back Christian McCaffrey has led the backfield. Over the 10 games that he has played, […] The post Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell injury updates for Week 18 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson remaining humble as he approaches milestone mark

FOXBOROUGH – Rhamondre Stevenson is close to reaching a big milestone mark for any running back, especially in this day and age. The New England Patriots’ second-year running back is at 986 rushing yards for the season, meaning he’s only 14 yards short of 1,000. Stevenson’s actually been within striking range of the mark over the last few weeks, but he’s mustered up just 72 rushing yards in the Patriots’ last two games.
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision

Marvin Mims Jr. is now the latest Oklahoma Sooners player to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Mims took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he will be “entering” his name in the upcoming NFL Draft. Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6MOEzsmXDS — Marvin Mims Jr. (@marvindmims) January 6, 2023 There was some doubt over […] The post Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims makes huge NFL Draft decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy