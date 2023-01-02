MLW releases Mads Krugger

Krugger had feuded with Jacob Fatu and recently Mance Warner.

MLW

Mads Krugger has been released by MLW, first reported by PWInsider on Sunday.

According to the report, the terms were negotiated several months ago but the release went into effect Sunday. There were no reported reasons given for why the two sides went their separate ways.

The 37-year-old Krugger (Matthew Waters) debuted in MLW in November 2019 as Grogan and later changed his name to Logan Creed. In late-2020, he took on the Krugger character and was a key part of the CONTRA Unit faction that also included former MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu.

After the group split up in late-2021, Krugger and Fatu feuded which ended in Fatu defeating Krugger in a Weapons of Mass Destruction match earlier this year. He most recently had a short feud with Mance Warner that saw Warner defeat him in a tables match in Krugger's final MLW match.

He has been most recently been working under the name Krule. He held the IWTV Independent title in recent months before it was vacated and won by Matt Tremont this weekend.