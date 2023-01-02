Vehicle Crashes into Tree Down in Roadway

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station deputies responded to a vehicle into a tree down in lanes at South Grand and South Montefino avenues in the city of Diamond Bar just after 11:00 p.m., Dec. 31.

Randy Dominguez / KNN

Once firefighters and deputies arrived on scene, they located one vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was blocking all lanes of southbound South Grand Avenue.

The female inside the vehicle was uninjured and was not transported.

Sheriff’s deputies on scene waited for public works to arrive and remove the tree from the roadway.

Randy Dominguez, Video Journalist / KNN

